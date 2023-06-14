Seattle Police ‘cannot take action on damage to property’ after judge’s ruling

Seattle Police (SPD) say they are not able to enforce property damage laws after a ruling from a federal judge regarding the city’s anti-graffiti ban.

U.S. District Court Judge Marcha Pechman ruled Tuesday that the City of Seattle cannot enforce its anti-graffiti ban, as first reported by The Jason Rantz Show on AM 770 KTTH. SPD said that means “until further order of the Court, SPD cannot take action on damage to property under this law. This is not a matter within SPD or City discretion; we are bound by the court order as it is written.”

EXCLUSIVE: Seattle police are told misdemeanor property crimes can’t be pursued thanks to a judge. “…until further notice, any enforcement action for property damage must reach the threshold levels for felony malicious mischief (first (>$5000) or second (>$750) degree).” — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 14, 2023

The ruling came in connection with a lawsuit filed by four people who used charcoal and chalk to write messages protesting police violence in early 2021 — on a temporary concrete wall outside the SPD’s East Precinct.

Seattle’s ordinance says that’s a gross misdemeanor — but the judge disagreed — saying the law is too vague, over-broad, and violates constitutional rights.

City Attorney Ann Davison’s office says they are immediately filing a motion asking the judge to reconsider.

SPD released a statement Wednesday afternoon regarding the ruling:

We understand and share the concerns that are being relayed to us by our community, businesses and residents alike. We know, as evidenced by the thousands of calls for service we receive each year reporting acts of vandalism and other forms of property damage that property damage is, in fact, a crime that is of significance to community members. SPD is working closely with the Mayor’s Office and City Attorney’s Office to assess next steps with the Court.