Seattle to get new area code as 206 runs out of numbers

Jun 16, 2023, 8:07 AM | Updated: 9:19 am

The new area code, (564), was needed because the area is running out of available phone numbers, (Photo from KIRO 7)

(564)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

There’s a new area code to look out for when you are trying to separate the transplants from the Seattle natives, as the 206 has run out of possible numbers.

The Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC) announced Thursday that the new area code, 564, will be assigned to new numbers alongside the existing 206 numbers.

The North American Numbering Plan Administrator projects the 206 area code will run out of numbers by the end of 2025. The UTC said that they are ready for this possibility and are developing a nine-month implementation plan to ensure that the new area code will be ready six months before 206 phone numbers run out.  

The plan was originally drafted in 2000 when the commission thought that the area would run out of numbers earlier, but thanks to state and federal number conservation efforts, the plan was delayed.

Current phone numbers with the 206 area code will not change. 

