Antifa thugs took time off from their barista shifts and babysitting gigs to carpool in their parent’s Mercedes and BMWs from Kirkland and Mercer Island to Lynnwood, hoping to disrupt a women’s rights event. They failed.

About 100 pro-women activists held a rally to support Olympus Spa at the Lynnwood Convention Center on Saturday afternoon. The women’s only, nude spa was compelled by a judge and the state of Washington to serve biological men who present as women. Flanked by dozens of officers from Lynnwood, Mukilteo, and Bothell police departments, the rallygoers gave speeches, played music, and networked.

Feet away, about 75 Antifa members and their enablers gathered in masks and black umbrellas, shouting threats to the rallygoers, chanting vulgarities, and heckling cops. At one point, they heckled the officers, some of which donned riot gear should Antifa get violent, a tactic they normally take in order to intimidate political opposition.

Antifa arrived to disrupt a rally to support Olympus Spa in Lynnwood. A judge is forcing the women’s only, nude spa to allow biological men to enter. https://t.co/DKQ09Cq0x5 pic.twitter.com/FrjbNQKpZE — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 17, 2023

Neutered Antifa was barely bark, definitely no bite

Antifa members frequently tried to drown out pro-women speeches with loud music or loud chanting (“Go home, fascists!” they declared unaware of the irony that they’re calling other folks fascists). It was almost entirely unsuccessful.

Rallygoers mostly ignored the Antifa temper tantrum and instead focused on their activism, bringing attention to an important women’s rights cause.

“They [Antifa crowd] cannot force their beliefs on you, just as you cannot force your beliefs on them. What the problem with this court decision against Olympus Spa is, is that the court is trying to force someone else’s beliefs on Olympus Spa and the family that runs this business,” State Rep. Jim Walsh (R-Aberdeen) told the crowd.

As residents drove by, they honked their horns in support of the pro-women signs. Antifa quickly realized Lynnwood isn’t Seattle and their only supporters were the friends they brought.

Several rallygoers explained that their spouses or friends didn’t show up for fear that Antifa would lean into their domestic terrorist ways, though there was no violence. Police did an excellent job in keeping the groups separate and maintaining the peace, with many officers on the perimeter of the Convention Center should they be needed.

Now they’re doing some sign waving to folks driving by, as we wrap. Shout out to Lynnwood, Bothell, and Mukilteo PD for helping to keep the peace as the Antifa activists tried to disrupt the event. pic.twitter.com/ExRqB4T01S — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 17, 2023

