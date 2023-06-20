Close
LOCAL NEWS

King County voting on requirement for businesses to accept cash

Jun 20, 2023, 11:28 AM | Updated: 11:43 am

The King County Council is considering a proposal that would require businesses to take cash. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

BY


The King County Council is considering whether to require businesses to accept cash.

Legislation that would require retail businesses in unincorporated King County to accept cash may come to a vote as early as next week.

The proposal is aimed at making sure everyone can make a purchase, regardless of banking status. The bill is sponsored by Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Wells.

“Cashless business is a gentrification accelerator,” Kohl-Welles said. “Many people depend on cash to survive.”

Kohl-Welles represents King County District 4, which includes parts of North Seattle and downtown Seattle.

“I’m very concerned that more and more cashless businesses are opening,” Kohl-Welles said.

Of those who still use cash for most purchases, the largest shares are people of color and those with the lowest incomes, according to data from the Pew Research Center. 

There are also differences by race and ethnicity in cash usage. Roughly a quarter of Black adults (26%) and 21% of Hispanic adults say that all or almost all of their purchases in a typical week are paid for using cash, compared with 12% of white adults who say the same.

The study concluded that three in 10 Americans whose household income falls below $30,000 a year claim they use cash for all or almost all of their purchases in a typical week. That share drops to 20% among those in households earning $30,000 to $49,999 and 6% among those living in households earning $50,000 or more a year.

The survey showed that in less than a decade, the share of Americans who go “cashless” in a typical week has increased by double digits. Today, roughly four out of 10 Americans (41%) say none of their purchases in a typical week are paid for using cash, up from 29% in 2018 and 24% in 2015.

