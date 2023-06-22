Close
LOCAL NEWS

Gorge shooting suspect may have been hallucinating on mushrooms

Jun 22, 2023, 6:44 AM | Updated: 9:33 am

jblm gorge shooting...

Lieutenant Colonial Mike Burns said that the suspect is a 26-year-old from Ohio and is assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment and joined the army in 2021. (Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

BY


Your best source for local news

Officials at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) confirmed a JBLM soldier was the person arrested by police in Grant County for the mass shooting at a campground near the Gorge Amphitheater on Saturday.

New court documents released Wednesday reported the suspected shooter may have been hallucinating on psychedelic mushrooms at the time of the incident.

26-year-old James M. Kelly had gone to the Gorge for the Beyond Wonderland music festival. He and his girlfriend set up a tent at the campground on Saturday.

He told police that before walking over to the concert venue, he took a dose of mushrooms, despite having a “bad hallucination experience” from a previous dose.

Kelly said that while at the concert, he started to hallucinate again and thought the world was ending.

His girlfriend said she and Kelly returned to their campsite with Kelly insisting “This is the end.”

Kelly went on to get his handgun from a locked box he had stored in the center console of his truck, before loading a magazine and stepping out from the vehicle with the weapon in his hand, according to KIRO 7.

It would quickly be the end for two women who’d returned to the campsite for warmer clothes.

The two people who were killed were an engaged couple from Seattle, identified as 26-year-old Josilyn Ruiz and her fiancee, 29-year-old Brandy Escamilla. The soldier is also accused of shooting and injuring Andrew Cuadra, 31, of Eugene, Ore., and Lily Luksich, 20, of Mill Creek.

With reports of gunfire at the campground quickly spreading, a Crowd Management Services worker drove to the scene. Police say Kelly fired at her vehicle. The bullet pierced the windshield and hit her glasses, crushing them, and leaving the worker cut and bruised.

Kelly continued shooting, hitting a Grant County Sheriff’s drone that was overhead.

Court documents show Kelly then shot his girlfriend in the foot and in the upper leg, causing her permanent injuries.

Kelly stopped after an officer shot him. He was treated for injuries at a Spokane Hospital and remains in custody.

Lieutenant Colonial Mike Burns said that Kelly is from Ohio and assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment and joined the Army in 2021.

Gorge Amphitheatre shooting survivor tells story of how he stayed alive

The man was shot by police as they apprehended him Saturday and is now in the Grant County Jail after leaving the hospital.

He faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and one count of domestic violence.

 

