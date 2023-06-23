Seattle Parks and Recreation begins summer hours

KIRO Newsradio wants you to have easy access to the new summer hours for Seattle parks and activities.

Whether you like to lap swim, dunk, dog-paddle or wade, Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) has dozens of ways to hit the water this summer in the pool or at the beach.

Although SPR is still in the midst of a national lifeguard shortage facing many park agencies, the following sites will be operational this summer while two pools, two wading pools, and three beaches will be non-operational until there is sufficient staff to maintain safety ratios.

SPR encourages the public to please share lifeguard job opportunities with your networks.