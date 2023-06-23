Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH OPINION

Medved: Overstating the dangers to Democracy

Jun 23, 2023, 4:48 PM | Updated: 5:19 pm

danger to democracy...

Supporters of US President Donald Trump storm into the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)

Michael Medved's Profile Picture

BY


The Michael Medved Show, 12pm-3pm on KTTH

An alarming new poll suggests that more than 10 million Americans feel ready to use violence to achieve political goals, but carelessness with language greatly overstates the danger to democracy.

The National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago is one of the most respected operations in the world when it comes to sampling public sentiment, but their latest “Dangers to Democracy” survey falters – badly – when it uses the words “violence” and “force” interchangeably.

In asking questions of some 50,000 respondents, they inquired how many adults would agree with the statement “Force is justified to restore Trump to the White House” or “Force is justified to restore abortion rights.” Their numbers indicated that some 12 million adults favored force to bring Trump back to power, while nearly twice as many (22 million) endorsed force for the sake of rebuilding the guarantees previously assured by the Supreme Court.

These responses may shock more moderate observers and conjure fears of brutal civil conflict, but the context in which the organization presented its data qualifies as seriously misleading.

The GOP should target Kamala Harris early and often

All the questions about justifying force appeared under the inappropriate heading “Support For Political Violence,” even though the word “violence” never appeared in any of the statements for which the pollsters solicited a reaction. Force and violence are, emphatically, not the same thing. While they might find 32 million who agree with the proposition that “force is justified to coerce Congress or government officials,” chances are the number ready to use “violence” for that coercion would have proved far more modest.

The government, for instance, employs force to lay down the law on speeding, shoplifting, or public nudity – that’s why we use the phrase enforcing the law. But violence on these issues occurs only when something goes terribly wrong, on the part of the citizens or the authorities. Resorting to force can involve peaceful protests of every sort, from strikes and boycotts to mass demonstrations, as well as the actions of the duly designated authorities. The language that describes the purpose of such organized action as to “coerce Congress or government officials” suggests just that sort of forceful persuasion — not a violent effort to overthrow the government itself or to lurch toward anarchy and disorder.

Dictionaries recognize the crucial distinction between force and violence. The most common synonyms for the noun “force” (according to Oxford Languages) are coercion, compulsion, constraint, duress, threats, pressure, and influence. The term “violence” never appears as a common substitute for “force.” Meanwhile, the list of words that equate most closely to “violence” includes brutality, ferocity, savagery, cruelty, sadism, barbarity, inhumanity, and ruthlessness.

Does anyone actually believe that a significant share of Americans would authorize the deployment of those characteristics in order to facilitate Trump’s return to power or the restoration of abortion rights? In that context, the press release associated with the University of Chicago survey clearly overstates the danger of civil strife when it trumpets its results with the sentence: “More than two and a half years after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capital, a new study estimates some 12 million Americans would support violence to restore former President Donald Trump to power.”

More from Michael Medved: Faith and doubt can increasingly co-exist

Since the language of the survey never mentioned violence at all, it’s a dispiriting slander to assume that all those who would like to bring about Trump’s return, or changes in abortion regulation, are ready to inflict death or injury to accomplish such purposes.

Without question, the present polarization in the country counts as troubling and regrettable, but exaggerating its brutal and violent nature will only exacerbate, rather than heal, the divisions that dismay us.

Listen to Michael Medved weekday afternoons from 12 – 3 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (or HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3).

Michael Medved on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to michael medvedTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 12pm for The Michael Medved Show.

KTTH Opinion

WA youth crime...

Max Gross

Gross: Law enforcement fear crime spike among youths during summer

Youth crime concerns continue to rage on around the region and one local sheriff anticipates trends will get worse as the summer nears. 

20 hours ago

Seattle crime...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Politicians, media use one business to dismiss Seattle crises

It's certainly true that Seattle is nearing another record-high homicide year. We're also on pace to exceed last year's historic fatal overdoses.

20 hours ago

Tamer Abouzeid...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Tamer Abouzeid deletes tweets, resurfaces with more bias

King County agency leader Tamer Abouzeid deleted hundreds of tweets that landed him in hot water. But he's now back to posting.

3 days ago

LGBT School...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: School district won’t let students opt-out of LGBT Pride

One Washington school does not allow parents to opt their children out of LGBT Pride curriculum or activities.

4 days ago

hunter biden plea deal...

KTTH staff

Suits: Hunter Biden is getting special treatment in plea deal

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, reached a tentative plea deal with federal prosecutors on multiple charges.

4 days ago

Juneteenth woke...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Black county staff claim ‘harm’ over woke Juneteenth email

A group of black King County Metro employees say they're livid over a woke email celebrating the Juneteenth holiday.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Medved: Overstating the dangers to Democracy