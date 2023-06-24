Close
LOCAL NEWS

Hundreds gather to honor the life of pregnant woman killed in downtown Seattle

Jun 23, 2023, 5:52 PM

Eina Kwon (KIRO 7)

Hundreds throughout the Emerald City came to pay their respects to Eina Kwon and her family.

Kwon was 8 months pregnant when she was shot and killed inside her car at random in downtown Seattle over a week ago. Her husband, Sung, was inside the car and survived.

The services were held at Acacia Memorial Park and Funeral Home Friday afternoon. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Police Chief Adrian Diaz were in attendance.

Members of the Korean American Community told KIRO7 during the service, they played Eina and Sung’s unborn child’s heartbeat.

Elliot Kim says this is not only a tragedy to the Kwon family and Korean American Community, but everyone in Seattle.

“Our Korean American community, our whole community at large. The beautiful Seattle Metropolitan community at large, we are all victims. We are victims. You are the victims. Every live person here are victims. This should stop,” Kim said.

Cordell Goosby, the person accused of killing Eina and her unborn child, remains in custody on $10 million bond.

 

