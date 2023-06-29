Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Body of whale washes up in Ocean Shores raising concerns for overall health of the ocean

Jun 29, 2023, 6:44 AM | Updated: 6:53 am

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

The body of a small gray whale washed on shore near Ocean Shores Tuesday, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). Researchers told KIRO 7 that normally happens four to six times a year, but it’s already happened five times in June.

The whale was found stranded around noon at Damon Point, which is just south of Ocean Shores on Protection Island.

Members of the Cascadia Research Collective (CRC) and WDFW responded, however, the whale did not survive.

According to the CRC, it was the fifth gray whale to beach this month. That includes a 40-foot-long gray whale that washed up on Fox Island in Pierce County in April. In that case, biologists determined that the whale was likely hit and killed by a boat.

According to the Marine Mammal Standing Network, results of a necropsy on two other recent whales indicated they may have died of malnutrition.

Researchers told KIRO 7 that the gray whales in the Puget Sound are undergoing what experts call an ‘unusual mortality event.’ That happens when there’s an unexpected but significant death toll of a mammal population.

For reference, in 2016 there were 27,000 gray whales and there are now an estimated 14,500.

Why does this matter? Researchers say gray whales are often seen as an indicator of the ocean’s health, so when we see a population decline it can mean that harmful changes are underway in our waters.

“The number of whales that we see dying and showing up on the beach, you know, is only a small portion of the true number that are actually dying, there are probably many more whales that are dying, not washing up on beaches not being part of these counts,” says John Calambokidis, a marine biologist at Cascadia Research. “But certainly these counts of dead whales are reflective of this larger problem that may have killed over 10,000 of their lives.”

Gray whales aren’t the only ones suffering. Southern resident orcas are now being spotted with graying skin lesions on them. Researchers are concerned about what this means.

KIRO 7 will continue to look into this problem.

Local News

Seattle hostage situation...

MyNorthwest Staff

Man in custody after apparent hostage situation at Seattle fitness center

Seattle Police confirm they have arrested an armed man who allegedly held at least eight people hostage at a fitness center Wednesday night.

1 day ago

Amtrak derail...

Associated Press

Amtrak train with 198 passengers derails after hitting truck on tracks in Southern California

An Amtrak train carrying 190 passengers with a scheduled stop in Seattle derailed Wednesday after striking a truck on tracks in Southern California, and only minor injuries were reported, authorities said.

1 day ago

madonna...

Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Madonna postpones tour after hospitalization for ‘serious bacterial infection’

Madonna’s upcoming Celebration tour has been postponed after a medical emergency forced her to be hospitalized in an intensive care unit.

1 day ago

Downtown Seattle Revitalization Plan...

Bill Kaczaraba

Mayor Harrell, under fire to get things done, proposes downtown plan

With mounting crime, homelessness, and drug and graffiti issues, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced a plan he hopes will turn things around.

1 day ago

human remains titan submersible...

Patrick Whittle

US Coast Guard says ‘presumed human remains’ found in wreckage of Titan submersible

The U.S. Coast Guard says it has likely recovered human remains from the wreckage of the Titan submersible and is bringing the evidence back to the U.S.

1 day ago

boeing union strike contract...

L.B. Gilbert

Boeing supplier and union reach tentative contact, end strike

Spirit AeroSystems, a Kansas-based Aerospace company, has reached a tentative settlement with striking machinists

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Body of whale washes up in Ocean Shores raising concerns for overall health of the ocean