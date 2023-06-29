Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

MultiCare to lay off over 220 employees due to ‘financial challenges’

Jun 29, 2023, 2:58 PM

MultiCare layoff...

MultiCare's Auburn Medical Center facility (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

MultiCare Health System will lay off more than 220 employees in the state of Washington, the company announced Thursday. That includes some workers in the Puget Sound region.

The company will part with 229 employees, about 1% of its 23,000 staff members including two dozen leaders, “in an ongoing effort to reduce the health system’s expenses,” MultiCare wrote in a press release.

More employment news: Microsoft layoffs impact over 150 jobs; no raises for employees

Employees working in the marketing, IT, and finance departments make up most of the layoffs. The layoffs will be spread across the Puget Sound, Inland Northwest, and Yakima regions.

Managers claimed the pandemic and inflation continually hurt profit margins alongside Medicaid reimbursement rates stagnating within the state for nearly two decades.

“The decision to eliminate staff is never an easy one, and it is not an effort that we undertake lightly,” MultiCare CEO Bill Robertson said in a prepared statement. “These reductions are unfortunately necessary as MultiCare works to address our financial challenges. They were made after a thoughtful review of our operations and with the charge that any changes made must help ensure we can continue to care for our patients now, as well as be able to serve our communities in the future.”

No fun at Funko: Company moves from Everett, heads south

Through May, MultiCare has lost $121 million after recording a loss of $287 million in the previous year.

“Staff reductions are one component of the organization’s efforts to bring its operating costs back into alignment,” the company continued. “Other initiatives include work to utilize resources more efficiently in patient care areas, streamlining some support department structures and reducing some services.”

More recent MultiCare news

Last week, nurses with MultiCare Good Samaritan, a hospital within MultiCare’s health system in Puyallup, reached a tentative agreement with the Washington State Nurses Association (WSNA) after more than 20 straight hours of bargaining. The WSNA sought better staffing and availability of break nurses.

Before the deal was reached, the WSNA’s 750 nurses previously agreed to strike with a 95% vote.

The union originally asked for 12-24% raises, ratification bonuses of $3,500, and a charge and flex nurse for every unit. Jared Richardson, the MultiCare local bargaining co-chair, said the new agreement will also allow nurses proper time to use the restroom and take breaks during their 12-hour shifts.

Puget Sound business news: Theo Chocolate to close Seattle factory, resulting in 60 layoffs

“I’m exhilarated; this has been so much,” Richardson told KIRO 7. “We’re seeing historic wage increases. We’re going to have better, safer staffing. We’re going to have some of the strongest language around breaks in the country, nurses. It’s fantastic.”

The WSNA noted in a press release about the agreement that MultiCare rejected any proposal with safe staffing language. “Putting such language in a contract would make it harder for MultiCare to circumvent it,” the release stated.

The nurses who voted to strike also issued a no-confidence vote against MultiCare CEO Bill Robertson in May, claiming he rejected their staffing plan and an invitation to a town hall meeting.

Local News

...

MyNorthwest Video

The Mariners aren’t doing great, should we be booing our own team?

The M's are 38-41, the fifth-worst record in the AL, and just came off two devastating losses to the 32-win Washington Nationals, but is it ever ok to boo your own team?

18 hours ago

Affirmative action...

Bill Kaczaraba

Affirmative action: Race can’t be considered in college admission, Supreme Court rules

The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor in admitting students. The ruling forces institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies. The court’s conservative majority effectively overturned cases reaching back 45 years in invalidating admissions plans at Harvard and the University […]

18 hours ago

endangered southern resident orca...

MyNorthwest Video

Skin disease threatens Puget Sound’s endangered Southern Resident orcas

Scientists have discovered 99% of the Southern Resident Killer Whales had lesions after they looked at photos taken between 2004 to 2016 to analyze their skin. 

18 hours ago

Theo announced Wednesday they would be merging with American Licorice Company which produces Red Vi...

L.B. Gilbert

Theo Chocolate to close Seattle factory, resulting in 60 layoffs

Theo Chocolate which has been operating in Seattle since 2006, announced they would be closing their Fremont factory later this year.

18 hours ago

kent investigate two shot...

L.B. Gilbert

Kent police investigate after two shot in apartment

Two people were shot in Kent Thursday morning at an apartment building in West Hill. 

18 hours ago

Idaho sheriff Kootenai County...

Frank Sumrall

Idaho sheriff takes aim at WA ahead of July 4 holiday travel

"If one chooses to possess controlled substances ... the entire state of Washington is a wonderful place to enjoy July 4th celebrations," the sheriff wrote.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

MultiCare to lay off over 220 employees due to ‘financial challenges’