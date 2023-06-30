Close
LOCAL NEWS

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg returns to Washington next week

Jun 30, 2023

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will travel to Washington next week to highlight major infrastructure projects.

On Thursday and Friday, Buttigieg will visit Mukilteo and Port Orchard to talk about the ferry system. The ferries were hobbled early in the pandemic as ridership tanked. Staff left in droves due to retirements, transfers, and firings. The system also has been weakened by a lack of maintenance and repairs, as well as a shortage of workers.

On Friday morning, Buttigieg will also go to Washougal to speak on infrastructure investments that are intended to improve safety, speed up emergency response times, and strengthen supply chains.

The visit is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s plan to highlight the new $4.4 billion infrastructure law. Over 350 projects in Washington have been identified for funding. There are 416 bridges and over 5,469 miles of highway that have been identified as needing renovation.

Since the bipartisan infrastructure law passed, approximately $3.1 billion has been announced for transportation – which will be invested in roads, bridges, public transit, ports and airports – and roughly $364 million has been announced to address water issues.

In addition, 281,000 households across the state are now getting lower-cost high-speed internet because of the new law.

According to the White House, the state of Washington is expected to receive approximately $5.3 billion in federal funding over five years for highways and bridges. So far, only $2.2 billion has been earmarked.

The infrastructure bill includes efforts to:

  • Provide clean water to those who need it
  • Provide access to high-speed internet
  • Repair and rebuild roads and bridges
  • Upgrade public transit to reduce greenhouse emissions
  • Revitalize and rebuild airports
  • Invest in, mainly, the northeast corridor rail system
  • Build a network of electric vehicle chargers

Buttigieg has been the secretary of transportation since Feb. 3, 2021.

