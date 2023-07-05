Firefighters battle massive blaze in Mason County

UPDATE – 11:15 p.m.

From KIRO 7: A second evacuation center has been opened at the Shelton County Y.

The fire situation will continue to change through the night,

Oak Park is now at a Level 2 evacuation status.

McEwan fire has forced dozens from their homes. So far, no homes have been destroyed and no injuries have been reported.

Other towns in the area are on high alert and cars are being turned away at roadblocks.

Still, no containment.

UPDATE – 9:00 p.m.

A Red Cross evacuation emergency shelter has opened at Olympic Middle School.

According to the Mason County Fire Department, the fire is 0% contained and crews will be working through the night.

ORIGINAL STORY

Firefighters in Mason County are battling a massive blaze that is forcing the evacuation of hundreds of residents.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, all homes on Mcewan Prairie Road and Rainbow Lake Drive are being evacuated.

The fire is just north of Shelton.

About 250 homes have been evacuated so far.

Multiple fire departments have been dispatched to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.