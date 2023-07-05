Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Firefighters battle massive blaze in Mason County

Jul 4, 2023, 8:31 PM | Updated: 11:21 pm

Wildfire continues uncontained in Mason County. (KIRO 7)...

Wildfire continues uncontained in Mason County. (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

UPDATE – 11:15 p.m.

From KIRO 7: A second evacuation center has been opened at the Shelton County Y.

The fire situation will continue to change through the night,

Oak Park is now at a Level 2 evacuation status.

McEwan fire has forced dozens from their homes. So far, no homes have been destroyed and no injuries have been reported.

Other towns in the area are on high alert and cars are being turned away at roadblocks.

Still, no containment.

UPDATE – 9:00 p.m.

A Red Cross evacuation emergency shelter has opened at Olympic Middle School.

According to the Mason County Fire Department, the fire is 0% contained and crews will be working through the night.

ORIGINAL STORY

Firefighters in Mason County are battling a massive blaze that is forcing the evacuation of hundreds of residents.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, all homes on Mcewan Prairie Road and Rainbow Lake Drive are being evacuated.

The fire is just north of Shelton.

About 250 homes have been evacuated so far.

Multiple fire departments have been dispatched to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

 

 

Local News

Mountlake Terrace fire...

Shawn Garrett

Family asks for help after tragic loss of mother and sister in Mountlake Terrace fire

A fire that engulfed a home in Mountlake Terrace Monday night, also took the lives of two women, according to South County Fire and family of the victims.

23 hours ago

Stabbing...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Man killed with kitchen knife in early morning stabbing outside Capitol Hill gas station

One person is dead after being stabbed near the corner of Pike Street and Broadway early Tuesday morning in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

23 hours ago

amazon workers walkout...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle U. professor: Employers need to rethink demand of in-person work

Now that the pandemic emergency is officially over, companies want employees back in the office. Even though they seemed to do just fine, bosses want their teams back and working face to face.

23 hours ago

FILE - Then-Rep. Dave Reichert, R-Wash., speaks on Nov. 6, 2018, at a Republican party election nig...

Associated Press

Former sheriff who nabbed ‘Green River Killer’ to run for Washington governor

  SEATTLE (AP) — A former sheriff and congressman known for his work that led to the capture of the “Green River Killer” has entered the race to become Washington’s next governor. Former King County Sheriff and U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert, 72, filed campaign paperwork with the state Public Disclosure Commission on June 30 to […]

23 hours ago

Hiking Trail...

Associated Press

Oregon father dies after falling from cliff while hiking with family near popular waterfall

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a father died over the weekend when he fell roughly 200 feet while hiking with his wife and five children in Oregon. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified the man as 41-year-old Gerardo Hernandez-Rodriguez of Beaverton, Oregon. Hernandez-Rodriguez was hiking with his family on a popular […]

23 hours ago

Washington wildfire season...

Associated Press

Growing wildfire destroys structures in southwestern Washington near Columbia River Gorge

UNDERWOOD, Wash. (AP) — A weekend wildfire along the Columbia River in southwestern Washington continued growing on Monday to 546 acres, prompting evacuations and burning structures, according to authorities. Skamania County firefighters responded to reports of the wildfire on Sunday at 11:19 a.m. near Highway 14 in Underwood, an unincorporated community across the river from […]

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Firefighters battle massive blaze in Mason County