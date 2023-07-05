Man stabbed to death outside Capitol Hill gas station

Seattle Police are investigating a stabbing early Tuesday outside of a gas station in Capitol Hill that left one man dead and another in custody.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a person stabbed in the 1500 block of Broadway, the 76 Station, at the intersection of Pike Street.

A witness who works at the gas station said he heard yelling coming from outside, with one man stabbing another with a large kitchen knife.

The worker said that he was able to mace the attacker, who ran off. Two other witnesses chased down the suspect and held him long enough for police to arrive.

Arriving units located a male with multiple stab wounds and tried to provide first aid, but the 45-year-old male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

With information provided by witnesses, officers were able to locate the 53-year-old male suspect a short distance away. A knife was recovered at the scene.

The circumstances that led up to the stabbing are unknown at this time.

Members of the Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to the scene along with Homicide detectives who will lead the investigation.

The suspect will be booked into King County Jail for investigation of the murder.

KIRO 7 contributed to this report