LOCAL NEWS

Mayor’s office says SoDo homeless clear outs not linked to All Star Game, but some remain skeptical

Jul 7, 2023, 6:43 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


City crews cleared out long-standing homeless encampments Thursday morning along 3rd Avenue South in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood.

Mayor Bruce Harrell’s office is doubling down on its defense that these clear outs of RVs and tents are not motivated by the looming All-Star Game.

“The City’s homelessness response has had a steady and consistent focus on SODO over the last year and a half due to a high concentration of RVs and tents,” said spokesperson Lori Baxter. “We have not changed this process or approach in the lead-up to the All-Star Game.”

Data collected by the city shows, roughly 24 people were living in public parking spots in the industrial area. Of that group, seven accepted shelter referrals. There was a total of 15 RVs, 12 of which were relocated.

AJ Torres-Hotrum is skeptical of the city’s motives. He says when he was living in Salt Lake City, the local government there took similar action prior to the NBA All-Star Game.

“You can say it’s coincidental timing but I don’t know how many people are going to buy that,” said Torres-Hortum. “It was fishy when it happened in Salt Lake City, it’s fishy when it’s happening here.”

In contrast, Marc McCann, who has spent over thirty years working in SoDo, does not seem to care about the underlying motivation. That said, he’s skeptical this most recent clear-out will keep away tents and RVs long term.

“They clear it out and then in two weeks, three weeks, they’ll come back,” said McCann. “They’ll use the social services, they’ll get what they can out of it and then they’ll be right back here.”

The mayor’s office plans to hold a news conference Friday to address the growing concerns head-on and backlash from protest groups.

