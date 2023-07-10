Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Black bear eats goat in Bellevue, attempts second attack

Jul 9, 2023, 5:58 PM

Image: A black bear was spotted in Bellevue. It ate a goat and attempted a second attack on another...

A black bear was spotted in Bellevue. It ate a goat and attempted a second attack on another later. (Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

There’s a surge in black bears causing problems in King County, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). Several latest incidents involved bears attacking – or trying to attack – backyard animals in the Bridle Trails area in Bellevue. WDFW says there are at least three black bears in the neighborhood.

“Bridle Trails unfortunately over the last several weeks has really gotten our attention,” said Sgt. Carlo Pace, a supervisor with WDFW Police.

In fact, Pace says a backyard goat was killed about 10 days ago.

“A domestic goat was taken in a neighborhood between Redmond and Bellevue. Our understanding was it was a sick animal,”  Pace said. “The bear did kill and consume this goat,” he said. The incident happened north of the intersection of 140th Avenue NE and NE 24th Street at a home Pace described as far from other houses.

But a resident in the Bridle Trails neighborhood tells KIRO7 a black bear also tried to attack his backyard goats this week. Greg Mohr is a therapist and was holding sessions at home Wednesday, when a black bear interrupted.

“All of a sudden I hear my wife,” Mohr said. “She knocks on the door opens it real gently and she goes, excuse me – bear attacking goats!” he said. Mohr left his patients and jumped into action.

“I take off up the hill, these guys (the goats) are screaming past me and the bear is running down the hill,” Mohr described. He said the bear had climbed over a fence and was headed straight for his five goats.

“He would’ve attacked them absolutely, he was going for it,” he said. “We’ve got these guys, a walking buffet,” he said, patting one of the goats.

Mohr said he armed himself with a big stick and kept banging a structure.

“He just sits there for a while, takes a few steps towards me and I’m jumping up and down like an idiot screaming,” he said. Mohr says eventually the bear left, but was still hanging around the house.

Cell phone video shows it in their back yard, lumbering around trees.

Sgt. Pace says WDFW officers did set up a bear trap after the previous incident that ended with a dead goat.

“We did set up a trap last week, but we weren’t successful in trapping this animal,” Pace said. “It’s hard to trap them. When there is so much human food source that’s an issue. They don’t want to go in the trap if they have easy food somewhere else,” he said. WDFW is urging people to put away bird feeders and secure your trash.

Pace said WDFW has seen a big uptick in bear problems this year.

“In King County overall, it’s been as busy as it gets. it’s definitely picked up quite a bit. I’m not sure why that is – it seems like bear population explodes some years more than others,” Pace said.

Meanwhile, neighbors are hoping something can be done to address the bears – particularly the boldest ones.

“Oh absolutely,” Mohr said. “He’s real friendly – and I don’t mean that in a good way,” he said.

Pace said if the bear that attacked a goat is caught, it will need to be euthanized. WDFW says bear relocation efforts in the past have not worked – the bears are territorial and will make their way back even when relocated three or four hours away.

Local News

Image: Seattle Police cars...

Brittany Toolis, KIRO 7 News

Seattle sees violent start to All-Star Week

Seattle sees a violent start to All-Star Week as three people were shot and killed within 12 hours.

18 hours ago

Image: Karli Neilson plays legos with her sons Ezra, 5, left, and Axel, 2, in Gearhart, Oregon, on ...

Steve Coogan

Snohomish County to allocate millions of dollars for nearly 360 child care spots

The county has announced it is allocating $7.6 million to six projects that "increase high-quality, affordable child care."

18 hours ago

Federal court...

Associated Press

State of Washington held in contempt for not providing services to mentally ill people in jails

A federal judge has found the state of Washington in contempt and ordered it to pay more than $100 million in fines for failing to provide timely psychiatric services to mentally ill people who are forced to wait in jails.

18 hours ago

Seattle Alkis...

Feliks Banel

Seattle’s first organized baseball game was played in 1877

When and where, exactly, did Seattleites witness the city’s first organized baseball game?

18 hours ago

Megan Rapinoe...

The Associated Press

Megan Rapinoe says she’ll retire after the NWSL season and her 4th World Cup

U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe is ready to retire after an illustrious career in which she won an Olympic gold medal, two World Cups and never shied away from using her platform to spotlight social issues.

18 hours ago

give charities good...

Bill Kaczaraba

Spike & Jack: Give to charities because it feels good

It seems some people have stopped giving to charities even though they are in a position to do so, and the reason why may surprise you.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Black bear eats goat in Bellevue, attempts second attack