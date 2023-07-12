Another 250+ layoffs at Microsoft as company starts new fiscal year

In yet another round of cost-cutting, Microsoft laid off 276 employees Monday evening as the company enters a new fiscal year.

The corporation’s fiscal year ended on June 30.

A 60-day Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice was made public Monday night.

According to Kiro 7 TV, 210 of the workers were located in Bellevue and Redmond, with the other 66 being remote employees based around Puget Sound.

The employees who were laid off worked in sales, customer service, and support roles.

These new layoffs are in addition to the 10,000 global Microsoft layoffs that occurred back in January. Since the beginning of the year, more than 2,700 Seattle-area Microsoft workers have been let go.