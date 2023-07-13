Close
LOCAL NEWS

Snohomish County dentist suspended after patient dies in his care

Jul 13, 2023, 5:36 AM

snohomish dentist...

A registered dental hygienist, works on a patient at the dental clinic. (Photo by Olivier Douliery via Getty Images)

(Photo by Olivier Douliery via Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A Snohomish County dentist had his dental license suspended by the Dental Quality Assurance Commission, pending further legal action, after allegedly failing to provide safe anesthesia for a patient who died while being treated. while having insufficient clinical treatment records for a patient.

Colorado Police: Dentist killed wife by lacing shakes with poison

The dentist, Shuichi Yamaguchi of 19th Avenue Dental, performed teeth extractions on an 86-year-old patient diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in August 2022, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). During the procedure, the patient became unresponsive and stopped breathing. Paramedics took the man to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett where he later was pronounced dead.

According to the Everett Herald, it took approximately 40 minutes after the first signs of distress for an employee of the dental practice to call 911.

Yamaguchi, a licensed dentist for the last 28 years, was charged with failing to properly administer anesthesia. He also had insufficient medical records for a patient, according to DOH, another offense the DOH is investigating. Charges also claimed Yamaguchi allowed an employee to assist with a procedure when the assistant’s dental assistant credential had expired.

More on Snohomish County: Snohomish Co. to allocate millions of dollars for nearly 360 child care spots

Yamaguchi cannot practice in Washington until the charges are resolved. Yamaguchi will have 20 days to respond to the charges and will be able to ask for a hearing.

