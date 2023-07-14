Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for alleged rape, assault

A recently hired Whatcom County deputy is now behind bars after being charged with rape and assault.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Mount Vernon Police Department (MVPD) Monday about opening a criminal investigation into one of their deputies, Austin Case.

Case was arrested two days later, according to MVPD, after at least two victims came forward, and a search warrant was executed on his home and car.

Case was charged with third-degree rape, fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, unlawful imprisonment, first-degree extortion and burglary.

He was already on administrative leave from the sheriff’s office pending an investigation. Authorities said the alleged crimes happened before he was sworn in as a deputy in January.\

Detectives believe that there are additional victims and request them to assist in the investigation.

He was fired from the department following his arrest.

Police ask public help in drive-by shooting on I-5 south of Tacoma

State troopers are looking for anyone who saw a shooting on Interstate 5 in Fife that left a bullet stuck in a driver’s door.

The shots were fired from a car on Interstate 5 North near Port of Tacoma Road early Wednesday.

Troopers said that just before 1 a.m., a maroon car with tinted windows passed a black Ford Focus that was in the right lane. As the maroon car passed the victim in the HOV lane, someone inside the car shot at the Ford Focus.

The maroon car then fled, heading north.

No one was hurt, but a bullet was found embedded in the driver’s door of the Ford Focus.

Troopers said, so far, no one has been able to give investigators more information about the suspect and their car.

If you witnessed the shooting or may have more information about the maroon car or the suspect, please call Det. Kevin Pratt at 250-538-3173.