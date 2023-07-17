Rantz: Rep. Pramila Jayapal slammed for anti-Semitic comment about Israel

Seattle Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal is in hot water for repugnant anti-Semitic comments about Israel. The rhetoric was her most direct and abhorrent embrace of anti-Semitism to date.

The Washington state Democrat attended the Netroots Nation progressive activist conference in Chicago. Her panel was interrupted by “Free Palestine” activists. They do not believe in Israel’s right to exist. During the interruption, Jayapal stood up to try to calm her progressive base.

“As somebody who’s been in the streets and participated in a lot of demonstrations, I want you to know that we have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state,” Jayapal said with a smile.

With a smile, @RepJayapal, one of the few Democrats who opposed condemnation of the anti-Semitic BDS movement, reminds everyone that she's "been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state." pic.twitter.com/7eb1BhOC6c — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 16, 2023

Pramila Jayapal’s not-so-subtle embrace of anti-Semitism

The claim that “Israel is a racist state” has been leveled by Israel-haters around the globe as they seek to delegitimize the Jewish state. These activists falsely claim that Israel is an apartheid state existing on stolen land. Often, their activism comes in the form of support for the anti-Semitic Boycott Divest Sanction (BDS) movement. But they also defend Hamas, a terrorist organization tasked with wiping Israel from the face of the Earth.

Jayapal, grandmother to the Squad movement, has a history of embracing anti-Semitism or anti-Semites. She’s allied with the most anti-Semitic progressives in the Democrat party. When her anti-Semitic colleagues Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib are criticized for their hateful rhetoric, Jayapal comes to their defense. She was even one of just 17 members of Congress to oppose a condemnation of the BDS movement.

Her shameful comments come on the heels of an announcement by her colleagues Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush, and Omar that they will boycott Israel President Isaac Herzog’s address to a joint session of Congress. They do not understand the role of an Israeli president, but him being Jewish and from Israel is enough to earn their ire.

.@PramilaJayapal, you are despicable. This is truly disgusting, especially coming from a member of Congress. You should read my op-Ed, maybe you will learn something. https://t.co/lwqDS9k2px https://t.co/H9B4rMMUGC — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) July 15, 2023

Pramila Jayapal tries to walk her comments back

Jayapal attempted to walk back her comments, though she waited until she saw negative news coverage. She attempted to address her anti-Semitism by condemning policies, instead of the entire nation of Israel, which is how many anti-Semites attempt to cover their hate. The policies they condemn usually cover its right to exist and defend itself against terrorist acts.

“At a conference, I attempted to defuse a tense situation during a panel where fellow members of Congress were being protested. Words do matter and so it is important that I clarify my statement,” she said in a statement before asking that we do not believe the words she said. “I do not believe the idea of Israel as a nation is racist. I do, however, believe that Netanyahu’s extreme right-wing government has engaged in discriminatory and outright racist policies and that there are extreme racists driving that policy within the leadership of the current government. I believe it is incumbent on all of us who are striving to make our world a more just and equitable place to call out and condemn these policies and this current Netanyahu government’s role in furthering them.”

She can’t even refrain from criticizing a Jewish politician during an apology for her anti-Semitism.

I declare that Pramila Jayapal is a racist and an anti-semite. The difference between me and her? I'm right, she's not. — Mark Weber (@MarkWeber1) July 16, 2023

She’s the real victim, or something

Of note, Jayapal has never condemned Hamas terrorist violence against Israel via her congressional Twitter feed. She’s only mentioned Hamas twice via tweet, including once in an interview on CNN where she tried to justify the terrorist organization attempting to murder Jews. There is, however, a lot of tweets critical of Israel. After Hamas indiscriminately fired missiles at Israel, Jayapal urged the U.S. to stop sending weapons to our Jewish allies, again siding with Hamas.

She then pivoted to her progressive grievance routine: she’s actually a victim of racism so she can’t possibly be an anti-Semite.

“As an immigrant woman of color who has fought my whole life against racism, hate, and discrimination of all kinds and viscerally feels when anyone’s very existence is called into question, I am deeply aware of the many challenges we face in our own country to live up to the ideals of our nation here,” she continued.

A perfect example of extreme ranting racists we let into our political arena.

Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., who heads the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Calls Israel a racist state!

Elected officials should be pillars of the community, not fanning the flames of Hell. — Randy Kane (@openmind76720) July 16, 2023

"We have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state," Rep. Pramila Jayapal said at Netroots. For those who are curious at what point legitimate and objective criticism of Israel ends and anti-Semitism begins, look to Netroots Nation.https://t.co/hmMJ9bmnrb — Chicago Contrarian (@ChicagoContrar1) July 16, 2023

Rantz: King County official defended terrorists, tweets anti-Semitic smears

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). He is the author of the book What’s Killing America: Inside the Radical Left’s Tragic Destruction of Our Cities. Subscribe to the podcast. Follow @JasonRantz on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Check back frequently for more news and analysis.

Follow @https://twitter.com/jasonrantz