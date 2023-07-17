Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH OPINION

Rantz: Rep. Pramila Jayapal slammed for anti-Semitic comment about Israel

Jul 16, 2023, 5:34 PM | Updated: 5:49 pm

Pramila Jayapal Israel...

Seattle congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (Tom Williams via Getty Images)

(Tom Williams via Getty Images)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY


The Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-7pm on KTTH

Seattle Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal is in hot water for repugnant anti-Semitic comments about Israel. The rhetoric was her most direct and abhorrent embrace of anti-Semitism to date.

The Washington state Democrat attended the Netroots Nation progressive activist conference in Chicago. Her panel was interrupted by “Free Palestine” activists. They do not believe in Israel’s right to exist. During the interruption, Jayapal stood up to try to calm her progressive base.

“As somebody who’s been in the streets and participated in a lot of demonstrations, I want you to know that we have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state,” Jayapal said with a smile.

Pramila Jayapal’s not-so-subtle embrace of anti-Semitism

The claim that “Israel is a racist state” has been leveled by Israel-haters around the globe as they seek to delegitimize the Jewish state. These activists falsely claim that Israel is an apartheid state existing on stolen land. Often, their activism comes in the form of support for the anti-Semitic Boycott Divest Sanction (BDS) movement. But they also defend Hamas, a terrorist organization tasked with wiping Israel from the face of the Earth.

Jayapal, grandmother to the Squad movement, has a history of embracing anti-Semitism or anti-Semites. She’s allied with the most anti-Semitic progressives in the Democrat party. When her anti-Semitic colleagues Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib are criticized for their hateful rhetoric, Jayapal comes to their defense. She was even one of just 17 members of Congress to oppose a condemnation of the BDS movement.

Her shameful comments come on the heels of an announcement by her colleagues Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush, and Omar that they will boycott Israel President Isaac Herzog’s address to a joint session of Congress. They do not understand the role of an Israeli president, but him being Jewish and from Israel is enough to earn their ire.

Pramila Jayapal tries to walk her comments back

Jayapal attempted to walk back her comments, though she waited until she saw negative news coverage. She attempted to address her anti-Semitism by condemning policies, instead of the entire nation of Israel, which is how many anti-Semites attempt to cover their hate. The policies they condemn usually cover its right to exist and defend itself against terrorist acts.

“At a conference, I attempted to defuse a tense situation during a panel where fellow members of Congress were being protested. Words do matter and so it is important that I clarify my statement,” she said in a statement before asking that we do not believe the words she said. “I do not believe the idea of Israel as a nation is racist. I do, however, believe that Netanyahu’s extreme right-wing government has engaged in discriminatory and outright racist policies and that there are extreme racists driving that policy within the leadership of the current government. I believe it is incumbent on all of us who are striving to make our world a more just and equitable place to call out and condemn these policies and this current Netanyahu government’s role in furthering them.”

She can’t even refrain from criticizing a Jewish politician during an apology for her anti-Semitism.

She’s the real victim, or something

Of note, Jayapal has never condemned Hamas terrorist violence against Israel via her congressional Twitter feed. She’s only mentioned Hamas twice via tweet, including once in an interview on CNN where she tried to justify the terrorist organization attempting to murder Jews. There is, however, a lot of tweets critical of Israel. After Hamas indiscriminately fired missiles at Israel, Jayapal urged the U.S. to stop sending weapons to our Jewish allies, again siding with Hamas.

She then pivoted to her progressive grievance routine: she’s actually a victim of racism so she can’t possibly be an anti-Semite.

“As an immigrant woman of color who has fought my whole life against racism, hate, and discrimination of all kinds and viscerally feels when anyone’s very existence is called into question, I am deeply aware of the many challenges we face in our own country to live up to the ideals of our nation here,” she continued.

Rantz: King County official defended terrorists, tweets anti-Semitic smears 

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). He is the author of the book What’s Killing America: Inside the Radical Left’s Tragic Destruction of Our CitiesSubscribe to the podcast. Follow @JasonRantz on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook. Check back frequently for more news and analysis.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

KTTH Opinion

immigration services...

Max Gross

Gross: Immigration services threatens deportation over department’s error

A couple living in Sammamish County believes that the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is holding a grudge against those who are unvaccinated.

3 days ago

laserweeder ai...

Frank Sumrall and Max Gross

Local robotics company using AI tech to eliminate weeds

Carbon Robotics, a Seattle-based AI-powered robotics company, has developed the most efficient way to rid massive farming fields of weeds.

3 days ago

Seattle Police tombstone...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Seattle Times leads charge in transparent anti-police hit piece

The video shows an officer stored a tombstone display, created by protesters, with the name Damarius Butts and the date when he was killed by police.

4 days ago

Seattle Times bias...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Seattle Times staff concerned over political bias, low pay

Not only does The Seattle Times print transparently one-sided stories, but it encouraged staff to march in a politically-driven LGBT parade.

5 days ago

wenatchee mayor homeless...

Max Gross

Max Gross: Wenatchee mayor claims homeless being bused in

Mayor Frank Kuntz' suspicions were confirmed after the county's latest Point in Time count saw an increase in Wenatchee's homeless population. 

5 days ago

Image: Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Seattle councilmember Andrew Lewis keeps claiming false campaign endorsement

Embattled Seattle city councilmember Andrew Lewis keeps listing a campaign endorsement that doesn't exist. The endorsement was an attempt to bolster his chances at re-election.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Rantz: Rep. Pramila Jayapal slammed for anti-Semitic comment about Israel