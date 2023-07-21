Seattle’s biggest summer weekend of entertainment

It seems everywhere you turn this weekend in Seattle, there will be something to do. Prices range from free to $8,000. And traffic promises to be a mess, but that’s all part of the fun. Right?

The weather should be perfect, however. Sun and highs in the 70s.

Taylor Swift

Singer Taylor Swift is grabbing all the headlines. She will be performing with Haim and Gracie Abrams on her Eras Tour on Saturday and Sunday at Lumen Field, 800 Occidental Ave. S in Seattle. You’re going to need deep pockets to attend. Tickets at StubHub are running between $1,000-$8,000. Yikes!

Bite of Seattle

Just the opposite is the Bite of Seattle, which is free. After a three-year hiatus, “The Bite” is back at Seattle Center. 200 vendors will have cooking demos, wine & beer gardens, and 50 bands at Seattle Center. The event is on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Friday is the least crowded.

The Capitol Hill Block Party

The Capitol Hill Block Party is a three-day music festival with 80 bands, DJs, craft booths, food trucks, and beer gardens. The party has always been a popular event. Enter at 12th Ave. & E Pike St.

Seattle Mariners

Now, according to our MyNorthwest poll, 75% of you have given up on the Seattle Mariners playoff chances. But that doesn’t mean you can’t cheer on your favorite baseball team. Canadians will also flow into the city for the series against Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park, 1250 1st Ave. S in Seattle.

Seattle Storm

The Seattle Storm are also in town, playing the Chicago Sky at Climate Pledge Arena, 334 1st Ave N, on Saturday night.

Now, you don’t need to go into the city to have fun.

Salty Sea Days

You might want to check out Everett for Salty Sea Days. It features live music, a beer garden, and family-friendly activities at Wetmore Avenue & Hewitt Avenue. Friday (4 to 10 p.m.) and Saturday (noon to 10 p.m.). Free.

Alki Art Fair

Browse arts and crafts, buy food, hear live music, and visit the kids’ zone at Alki Art Fair along the shoreline near Alki Beach Park Bathhouse, 2701 Alki Ave. SW in Seattle. Free.

Downtown Issaquah Wine & Art Walk

The Downtown Issaquah Wine & Art Walk is Friday night. It includes 10 tasting tokens to redeem at shops along picturesque Front Street, plus “fine art, crafts, music, dance, and performance art” beginning at Downtown Issaquah Association, 232 Front St. N in Issaquah. Bring your own glass. You must be over 21 to attend. Tickets are from $5-$75.

Renton River Days

Renton River Days has food vendors, a beer & wine garden, entertainment, a children’s zone, a pub crawl (Fri.), a drone show (Fri. 9:30 p.m.), a pancake breakfast & fun run (Sat.), a parade (Sat. 10 a.m.), and a German car show (Sun.). Free.

For an even more comprehensive list (Yes, there is more) check out Events12.