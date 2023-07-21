Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Seattle’s biggest summer weekend of entertainment

Jul 21, 2023, 9:19 AM | Updated: 9:21 am

Capitol Hill Block Party...

Capitol Block Party kicks off this weekend. (Nate Watters)

(Nate Watters)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

It seems everywhere you turn this weekend in Seattle, there will be something to do. Prices range from free to $8,000. And traffic promises to be a mess, but that’s all part of the fun. Right?

The weather should be perfect, however. Sun and highs in the 70s.

Taylor Swift

Singer Taylor Swift is grabbing all the headlines. She will be performing with Haim and Gracie Abrams on her Eras Tour on Saturday and Sunday at Lumen Field, 800 Occidental Ave. S in Seattle. You’re going to need deep pockets to attend. Tickets at StubHub are running between $1,000-$8,000. Yikes!

Bite of Seattle

Just the opposite is the Bite of Seattle, which is free. After a three-year hiatus, “The Bite” is back at Seattle Center. 200 vendors will have cooking demos, wine & beer gardens, and 50 bands at Seattle Center. The event is on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Friday is the least crowded.

The Capitol Hill Block Party

The Capitol Hill Block Party is a three-day music festival with 80 bands, DJs, craft booths, food trucks, and beer gardens. The party has always been a popular event. Enter at 12th Ave. & E Pike St.

Seattle Mariners

Now, according to our MyNorthwest poll, 75% of you have given up on the Seattle Mariners playoff chances. But that doesn’t mean you can’t cheer on your favorite baseball team. Canadians will also flow into the city for the series against Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park, 1250 1st Ave. S in Seattle.

Seattle Storm

The Seattle Storm are also in town, playing the Chicago Sky at Climate Pledge Arena, 334 1st Ave N, on Saturday night.

Now, you don’t need to go into the city to have fun.

Salty Sea Days

You might want to check out Everett for Salty Sea Days. It features live music, a beer garden, and family-friendly activities at Wetmore Avenue & Hewitt Avenue. Friday (4 to 10 p.m.) and Saturday (noon to 10 p.m.). Free.

Alki Art Fair

Browse arts and crafts, buy food, hear live music, and visit the kids’ zone at Alki Art Fair along the shoreline near Alki Beach Park Bathhouse, 2701 Alki Ave. SW in Seattle. Free.

Downtown Issaquah Wine & Art Walk

The Downtown Issaquah Wine & Art Walk is Friday night. It includes 10 tasting tokens to redeem at shops along picturesque Front Street, plus “fine art, crafts, music, dance, and performance art” beginning at Downtown Issaquah Association, 232 Front St. N in Issaquah. Bring your own glass. You must be over 21 to attend. Tickets are from $5-$75.

Renton River Days

Renton River Days has food vendors, a beer & wine garden, entertainment, a children’s zone, a pub crawl (Fri.), a drone show (Fri. 9:30 p.m.), a pancake breakfast & fun run (Sat.), a parade (Sat. 10 a.m.), and a German car show (Sun.). Free.

For an even more comprehensive list (Yes, there is more) check out Events12.

Local News

Tony Bennett dies...

Associated Press

Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American standards, dies at 96

Tony Bennett died in his hometown of New York. There was no specific cause, but Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

10 hours ago

Federal Way shoplifting...

Brittany Toolis, KIRO 7 News

Owner of Federal Way hardware store accuses city council candidate of shoplifting

The owner of a Federal Way hardware store accuses a city council candidate of shoplifting and says he has video evidence.

10 hours ago

Microsoft Amazon...

Associated Press

Amazon, Microsoft agree to AI safeguards set by White House

Amazon, Microsoft and other tech companies in the AI space agreed to safeguards brokered by President Joe Biden's administration.

10 hours ago

Ellensburg (Photo courtesy of Central Washington University)...

Frank Sumrall

Ellensburg among cities with fastest-growing rent prices year-over-year

It's not getting any more reasonable to live in Ellensburg as the central Washington city ranks No. 3 for fastest-growing cost of a one-bedroom rental.

1 day ago

(KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

K9 ends seven-hour standoff in Tacoma

A seven-hour standoff in Tacoma ended when the 45-year-old domestic violence suspect was discovered hiding in the trunk of his car.

1 day ago

pullayup fire...

Briseida Holguin, KIRO 7 News

Family of 8 loses house, garage and car in Puyallup fire

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue said no one was injured. However, a detached garage, most of the house, and a car burned.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Seattle’s biggest summer weekend of entertainment