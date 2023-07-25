Close
Police say man is dead after shooting in Des Moines Safeway parking lot

Jul 25, 2023, 6:32 AM

A shooting at a Des Moines Safeway leaves one man dead. (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

DES MOINES, Wash. — Police say a man is dead following a shooting in a Safeway parking lot in Des Moines Monday night.

Police first showed up at the store around 5:15 p.m.

The store is on Pacific Highway South, just north of South 216th.

Police say it all started with a man and a woman sitting in their car in the parking lot. That’s when another car pulled up near them and two people got out and started shooting.

The man was hit multiple times and officers say they tried to save him but he died of his injuries

Amazingly the woman sitting next to him was not hit. Right now, police tell us she is not helping with the investigation.

Both suspects got back into their car and drove off. Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything to give them a call.

We’re going to keep monitoring the scene and bring you any updates as they become available.

