LOCAL NEWS

Strauss grabs 50% of Seattle City Council D6 vote, to face Hanning

Aug 1, 2023, 8:31 PM | Updated: 8:41 pm

Dan Strauss (Left) and Pete Hanning (Right) are competing for the Seattle City Council's District 6 seat. (Images courtesy of the campaigns)

(Images courtesy of the campaigns)

MyNorthwest Staff's Profile Picture

BY MYNORTHWEST STAFF


The team that brings you MyNorthwest

Dan Strauss and Pete Hanning are the favorites to advance from August’s primary election race for Seattle City Council District 6, garnering 51% and 30% of the vote, respectively. Strauss has approximately doubled his control over the district, as he gathered just 34% of the vote in the 2019 non-partisan primary, according to Ballotpedia.

Read up on each of District 6’s candidates below:

Dan Strauss — 50.77%

Strauss is the incumbent city councilmember for District 6.

“I’m running for reelection because better is not good enough. Working with Mayor Harrell, I’ve worked to move homeless from parks and sidewalks to housing without sweeps, to make our communities safer, and to build more affordable housing. I work out of my District Office and hold weekly office hours to hear from you directly. We’ve seen progress, and we Must do better,” Strauss said in his candidate statement.

He is endorsed by the MLK Labor Union, Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, four commissioners of the Port of Seattle, state representative Frank Chopp, and Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

Pete Hanning — 29.61%

Hanning is the Executive Director of the Fremont Chamber of Commerce.

“With Mayor Harrell’s leadership, we’ve made some progress in making our neighborhoods safer, but there is still much work to be done. To achieve this, we must elect a pragmatic City Council committed to fulfilling its promises by focusing on the basics rather than engaging in divisive and performative politics,” Hanning said in his candidate statement.

He is endorsed by The Seattle Times and The Stranger.

Shea Wilson — 6.61%

Wilson currently works as an attorney at his own firm Shea Wilson LLC.

“We’ve had enough performance art politics. We need Change. I ask for your vote to govern responsibly. This campaign is about three hard issues: Homelessness, Public Safety, Social Justice, and Public Infrastructure,” Wilson said in his candidate statement.

He has no listed endorsements.

Victoria Palmer — 4.93%

Palmer works at a family-run manufacturing business in Ballard.

“Elect me to be a moderate voice on our City Council. My vision is to restore our city’s beauty and opportunity so my son and his generation can prosper and afford home ownership. I am working to keep Seattle a safe and friendly place to raise a family,” Palmer said in her candidate statement.

She has no listed endorsements.

Dale Kutzera — 4.56%

Kutzera currently works in marketing communications.

“Addressing homelessness and housing affordability will chart a new path for Seattle. People in crisis will get the help they need. The police can stay in their lane. Our libraries can be learning centers instead of de facto homeless shelters. Our jails will no longer function as mental institutions. Our parks will be free of tents and needles,” Kutzera said in his candidate statement.

He has no listed endorsements.

Jon Lisbin — 2.99%

Lisbin is currently retired but also works as the President of Seattle Fair Growth, a housing affordability advocacy group.

“I am running because I am passionate about Seattle. I moved here over 25 years ago when Seattle was rated the most livable city in the country. Ask yourself if you can say that now? I have a vision of Seattle once again leading the country in livability,” Lisbin said in his candidate statement.

He has no listed endorsements.

