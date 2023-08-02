Close
Mosqueda, Aragon to face off in King County Council District 8 race

Aug 1, 2023, 8:53 PM | Updated: 8:57 pm

WA Primary Election Results...

Teresa Mosqueda (Left) and Sofia Aragon (Right) are competing for the King County Council District 8 seat. (Images courtesy of the campaigns)

(Images courtesy of the campaigns)

MyNorthwest Staff's Profile Picture

BY MYNORTHWEST STAFF


The team that brings you MyNorthwest

Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda and Burien Mayor Sofia Aragon advanced from August’s primary election race for King County Council District 8, garnering 55% and 40% of the vote, respectively. Mosqueda received the highest number of votes out of anyone running for King County Council (16,016).

“I am blown away by the outpouring of support for our campaign for King County Council from voters across District 8!” Mosequda stated in a prepared statement. “It has been an honor to build broad coalitions to pass landmark policy at the City of Seattle, and tonight it is clear that voters want to unite diverse interests and voices to get big things done across our region. We have a long campaign ahead to connect with voters who did not turn out tonight. We are going to be working hard in the next three months to reach people where they are, register our neighbors to vote, and make sure they make their voices heard on November 7.”

Click here for updated Election Results

Read up on all the King County Council District 8 candidates below.

Teresa Mosqueda — 54.75%

Mosqueda is currently serving as a Seattle City Councilmember.

“At Seattle City Council, I’ve built broad coalitions and delivered on progressive revenue, affordable housing, community safety investments, small business support, and groundbreaking worker protections. At King County, I’ll work to improve community health, access to housing, and create economic opportunity for all,” Mosqueda said in her candidate statement.

She is endorsed by U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal, Attorney General Bob Ferguson, King County Executive Dow Constantine, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, and several local unions.

Sofia Aragon — 39.77%

Aragon is currently the Mayor of Burien and the Executive Director of the Washington Center for Nursing.

“I’m the Mayor of Burien and a citizen of King County. I’m the product of the diversity and challenges that the county has to offer. I want to make sure King County is a safe, healthy, and inclusive place where families can call home for a lifetime and businesses can take root,” she said in her candidate statement.

Aragon is endorsed by the NW Women’s Political Caucus, State Representatives Tina Orwall and Cindy Ryu, and the Mayors of Bellevue, Redmond, SeaTac, and Tukwila.

GoodSpaceGuy — 4.92%

GoodSpaceGuy is listed as working as an accountant and a Chemical Plant operator.

“To help raise the living standard, Spaceguy minored in Economics. With knowledge of Economics, Goodspaceguy has run for public office many, many times and has recommended raising the living standard and decreasing homelessness and building a better safety net. Elect prosperous Goodspaceguy to the King County Council,” he said in his candidate statement.

GoodSpaceGuy has no listed endorsements.

Looking for more Primary Election Results?

Click here for updated Washington Primary Election Results

