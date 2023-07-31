Close
LOCAL NEWS

Wildfire evacuation in Okanogan County still uncontained

Jul 31, 2023, 8:35 AM | Updated: 9:16 am

Okanogan County wildfire...

View of the Eagle Bluff Fire from Oroville High School (Photo from American Red Cross NW)

(Photo from American Red Cross NW)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A wildfire in northeast Okanogan County has forced some evacuations around State Route 97 near Oroville after spreading to 10,000 acres with no containment.

People living in more than 700 properties around the town of Osoyoos were told to leave Saturday night due to what has become known as the Eagle Bluff Fire. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources said three primary structures and one secondary structure had been lost.

Klickitat County fire reaches 61,000 acres, families forced to evacuate

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office has evacuated area residences that were evaluated to be at risk due to fire behavior. These evacuation notices have now been lifted.

The Level 3 Evacuation Levels are being reduced to Level 2, ‘Be Ready to Evacuate.’

The fire burned an estimated 10,000 acres as of 8 p.m. Sunday when Okanogan County Emergency Management (OCEM) gave an update on the blaze. It is 0% contained, but resources are arriving from out of the area and are doing a suppression strategy.

The Washington State Fire Marshall said that the Eagle Bluff Fire started on July 29 at approximately 2:03 p.m. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources that evening.

The British Columbia Weather Service confirmed the Eagle Bluff Fire had crossed the international border from Washington state into Canada.

The fire’s cause is currently under investigation.

