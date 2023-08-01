Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Federal Way mosque asks public for help after break-in

Aug 1, 2023, 6:46 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY GWEN BAUMGARDNER, KIRO 7 NEWS


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

A local mosque is asking for community help after two thieves broke into the Islamic Center of Federal Way on Sunday.

The mosque has video surveillance that shows two men breaking in through a window on Saturday afternoon. Once inside, the men are seen walking toward the center’s donation box. They then broke through a doorframe to reach the contents of that box, believed to be hundreds of dollars.

“Today they’re coming for money, tomorrow they could be coming for something else. We don’t know. So we just have to prepare ourselves and stay vigilant,” says Mohammed Ihsan, who’s been a member for nearly 10 years.

He hopes that by releasing the surveillance footage from the mosque, someone may be able to identify the men and lead Kent Police to an arrest.

“The community is trying to do good. The people here are trying to do good, so hopefully, things like this will not happen in the future,” said Ihsan.

Shortly after the video was posted, a Bothell resident reached out. The Patil family had their home broken into, ransacked, and jewelry stolen on Saturday evening.

After watching their home surveillance video they noticed the men were the same as those in the mosque’s surveillance video. The Patil family also reached out to police, saying they want the suspects caught so they can feel safe again.

Kent Police says they are actively investigating and ask that if you have any information about the suspects please contact the tip desk at (253) 856-5800.

Local News

FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Many small businesses hav...

Associated Press

Amazon adds video telemedicine visits nationwide to its virtual clinic

Amazon is adding video telemedicine visits in all 50 states to a virtual clinic it launched last fall, as the retail giant takes a deeper step into care delivery. Amazon said Tuesday that customers can visit its virtual clinic around the clock through Amazon’s website or app. There, they can compare prices and response times […]

7 hours ago

Jan. 6 riots...

Bill Kaczaraba

Lynnwood man pleads guilty in Jan. 6 insurrection case

A Lynnwood man pleaded guilty Monday to felony charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

1 day ago

edmonds bomb...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Bomb techs investigate suspicious device near Edmonds medical building

Bomb techs determined the device was a small motor that had been placed in a box next to medical gas tanks.

1 day ago

seattle drug...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle pushing to adopt WA laws on public drug use, possession

The Seattle City Council is preparing to adopt Washington State Legislature’s new drug possession laws into the Seattle Municipal Code.

1 day ago

Ballot drop box King County, elections even year...

Frank Sumrall

King County voter turnout plateaus ahead of August primary

King County is one day away from its 2023 primary election, but less than 17% of its registered voters have turned in ballots.

1 day ago

Lynnwood police...

Bill Kaczaraba

Alleged Lynnwood stabber: ‘It felt good’ to attack man

A woman who allegedly stabbed a man in Lynnwood apparently kept a journal in which she wrote, "I stabbed my first person in the back... it felt good."

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Federal Way mosque asks public for help after break-in