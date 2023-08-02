Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

100+ firefighters put out miles-long brush fires, shut down I-5 in Marsyville

Aug 2, 2023, 6:44 AM

(Photo from WSDOT)...

(Photo from WSDOT)

(Photo from WSDOT)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

 Over 100 firefighters worked together to put out miles of brush fires along I-5 through Marysville Tuesday evening.

The fires have now been contained but northbound I-5 through Marysville was completely blocked as crews worked to put out a series of brush fires along the side of the freeway.

Marysville Fire District said witnesses started calling 911 shortly after 4:30 p.m. and reported as many as six brush fires along I-5 between mileposts 203 and 206.

“While en route, Marysville Fire District command staff began requesting additional resources due to the proximity of the fires to businesses along Smokey Point Boulevard. Wind contributed to the fast spread of flames,” said Marysville Fire District.

By 5:45 p.m., one lane of traffic was allowed through as crews tended to the flames.

“As the fires spread, community members used garden hoses and buckets of water to help firefighters protect businesses,” said Marysville Fire District.

Around 10:30 p.m., the fire was completely extinguished and roads are now back open.

The three-alarm fire eventually burned around 16 acres. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

“An incredible response like this is only possible because of strong relationships with our partner agencies, said Fire Chief Ned Vander Pol. “We want to emphasize our fire risk remains very high. Be extremely careful with any heat source and take steps to protect your home or business from wildland fires.”

Local News

FILE - A Starbucks sign is displayed above a store in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan, Tu...

Associated Press

Starbucks reports record revenue as China booms, but sales still fall short

Starbucks reported record revenue in its fiscal third quarter as its China business roared back to life. Still, the company’s results were mixed for the 13 weeks ending July 2. While its earnings surpassed Wall Street’s forecast, its revenue and same-store sales were lower than expected as North American store traffic slowed. Starbucks shares were […]

7 hours ago

bellevue fire...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Fire breaks out at Bellevue apartment complex as SWAT negotiates with barricaded suspect

An apartment complex in Bellevue was on fire Tuesday afternoon after Bellevue police officers and SWAT negotiated with a barricaded suspect.

1 day ago

WA Primary Election Results...

MyNorthwest Staff

Mosqueda, Aragon to face off in King County Council District 8 race

Teresa Mosqueda and Sofia Aragon advanced from August's primary election race for King County Council District 8.

1 day ago

WA Primary Election Results...

MyNorthwest Staff

King County Council’s District 4 seat likely down to Barón, Reyneveld

Jorge L. Barón and Sarah Reyneveld are likely to advance from August's primary election race for King County Council District 4.

1 day ago

WA Primary Election Results...

MyNorthwest Staff

Strauss grabs 50% of Seattle City Council D6 vote, to face Hanning

Dan Strauss and Pete Hanning are the favorites to advance from August's primary election race for Seattle City Council District 6.

1 day ago

WA Primary Election Results...

MyNorthwest Staff

Lewis, Kettle primed for Seattle City Council District 7 race

Incumbent Andrew Lewis and Robert Kettle are likely to advance to the ballot this November for the Seattle City Council's District 7 race.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

100+ firefighters put out miles-long brush fires, shut down I-5 in Marsyville