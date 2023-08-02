100+ firefighters put out miles-long brush fires, shut down I-5 in Marsyville

Over 100 firefighters worked together to put out miles of brush fires along I-5 through Marysville Tuesday evening.

The fires have now been contained but northbound I-5 through Marysville was completely blocked as crews worked to put out a series of brush fires along the side of the freeway.

Marysville Fire District said witnesses started calling 911 shortly after 4:30 p.m. and reported as many as six brush fires along I-5 between mileposts 203 and 206.

“While en route, Marysville Fire District command staff began requesting additional resources due to the proximity of the fires to businesses along Smokey Point Boulevard. Wind contributed to the fast spread of flames,” said Marysville Fire District.

By 5:45 p.m., one lane of traffic was allowed through as crews tended to the flames.

“As the fires spread, community members used garden hoses and buckets of water to help firefighters protect businesses,” said Marysville Fire District.

Around 10:30 p.m., the fire was completely extinguished and roads are now back open.

The three-alarm fire eventually burned around 16 acres. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

“An incredible response like this is only possible because of strong relationships with our partner agencies, said Fire Chief Ned Vander Pol. “We want to emphasize our fire risk remains very high. Be extremely careful with any heat source and take steps to protect your home or business from wildland fires.”

Update: Smokey Point Blvd now closed between 136th & 168th for fire response. Please avoid the area. — Marysville, WA (@WA_Marysville) August 2, 2023