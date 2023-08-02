Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Climate change may be to blame for dying landscapes along I-5

Aug 2, 2023, 11:09 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Freshly mulched ground with newly planted trees is part of a billion-dollar effort over the last 20 years designed to improve the Tacoma and Pierce County HOV Program along Interstate 5.

Though the project wrapped up about a year ago, the foliage isn’t exactly thriving, and some of it is dead.

It’s frustrating to think about: investing time, money, and resources into a project only for it to flop just a year later. That’s what’s been happening to landscapes along I-5 in Tacoma and Pierce County.

We contacted the Washington State Department of Transportation. Officials said they found out about the site with dead trees and shrubs near State Route 16 and Interstate 705 during a routine site check by landscape architects.

Unfortunately, what they’re noticing is that plants, especially native ones, are struggling to adapt to the climate.

“We are seeing changes in the climate of course and the folks who are managing our landscapes are aware of that and they realize that what thrived in the past climate is not necessarily what’s going to do best in the future climate,” said Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond.

Because the landscaping is still under contract with Atkinson Construction, it’s technically on the hook to replace the plantings for at least two more years.

But some say the dying plants and trees aren’t something anyone can necessarily fix.

“We have seen systematically dry summers the last couple of decades and that is something the climate models are suggesting is going to be our future compared to past decades. Basically, the whole landscape is drier than it usually is this time of year,” said Bond.

Local News

hidden cable car...

Feliks Banel

Hidden cable car relics revealed on Madison Street

Cable cars are a different animal compared with the street cars which returned to Seattle this century.

14 hours ago

This undated photo provided by the Federal Buraeu of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows Ne...

Associated Press

FBI looks for more possible victims after woman escapes from cinder block cage in Oregon

A man who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon and locked her in a makeshift cell in his garage before she managed to escape and flag down a passing motorist, the FBI said Wednesday.

14 hours ago

Hair salon shooting...

Brittany Toolis, KIRO 7 News

‘I’m completely out of sorts’: Seattle hair salon owner in shock after bullets tore through business

A shooting in Seattle’s Central District injured one man and damaged a nearby business. Those bullets shot out two windows of a hair salon. That salon’s owner told us, Tuesday afternoon, she was exhausted after she spent hours sweeping up glass, and the bullets that made the mess.

14 hours ago

seafair...

Ted Buehner

A look at those behind the curtain supporting Seafair

Seattle’s Summer Festival, Seafair, is underway and will reach the hydroplane finish line this weekend.

14 hours ago

Link Light Rail tracks sinking...

L.B. Gilbert

Link Light Rail tracks sinking near stadiums, disruptions expected

Sound Transit is suspending Link Light Rail service from SODO station to Capitol Hill station for two weeks because the ground is sinking.

14 hours ago

Log truck...

Bill Kaczaraba

Log truck accident cleared on I-5 in Tacoma near EQC

A log truck has partially lost its load on NB I-5 near E Bay St where the right two lanes are blocked.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Climate change may be to blame for dying landscapes along I-5