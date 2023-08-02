Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH OPINION

Suits: Jan. 6 riot was not a ‘real threat’ to our democracy

Aug 2, 2023, 3:14 PM

trump indicted...

Headlines on three daily newspapers report the indictment of former President Donald Trump August 2, 2023 in New York City. Trump was indicted on four felony counts for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)

(Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Former President Donald Trump was indicted on felony charges Tuesday for working to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

Presidential historian Michael Beschloss claimed that Trump attempted to “destroy our system” through his actions taken Jan. 6, 2021, leading to his third indictment.

“[What Beschloss] said yesterday was just like Pearl Harbor or 9/11. He said that Americans had several dates that were threats to our democracy, and to me, the only real one was the Civil War,” Bryan Suits said on KTTH 770 AM. “I don’t consider the sinking of the Lusitania to be a threat to our democracy. We went to the polls that year. But he put Pearl Harbor and 9/11 as threats to our democracy, like Admiral Yamamoto was going to come and round up all the ballot boxes, and then Bin Laden was here to end our democracy or something.”

More from Suits: Seattle on pace for most recovered guns in a single year

The 45-page indictment stated the former president engaged in a campaign of “dishonesty, fraud, and conceit” to obstruct a “bedrock function” of a democracy.

“But it says you’re going to be pounded about the head and shoulders by the kayak-eating bear of a Trump indictment, and at the end of the day, all it’s going to do is make Trump more popular,” Suits said. “And that’s where if Ron DeSantis needs anything to speed up him leaving the race, that should be it.”

Listen to the rest of his discussion on Trump’s indictment below:

Listen to the Bryan Suits Show weekday mornings from 6 – 9 a.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here.

KTTH Opinion

Trump indictment...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: After Trump, Seattle’s Pramila Jayapal could soon be indicted

After Trump's indictment, Seattle congresswoman Pramila Jayapal could be next based on the new standard for stretching criminal law.

18 hours ago

Oregon gas...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Lazy, egotistical Oregonians can pump their own gas now

House Bill 2426, which goes into effect on August 4, allows Oregon gas stations to set aside half of their pumps for self-service.

2 days ago

Seattle Andrew Lewis...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Shame on Seattle voters who fall for this Andrew Lewis scam

City councilmember Andrew Lewis is trying to pull a fast one on Seattle voters. And shame on anyone in District 7 who is ignorant enough to fall for it.

4 days ago

seattle landlord homeless...

Max Gross

Gross: Nightmare tenant made Seattle landlord go homeless

"He proposed to me what he could pay. And we did a formal agreement. I paid an attorney to read it up and he [still] couldn’t pay."

6 days ago

trump campaign...

Michael Medved

Medved: Can a new Trump victimhood campaign win back the White House?

Facing more than a half-dozen hostile legal proceedings before next year’s presidential election, can Donald Trump mount an effective campaign?

6 days ago

Seattle police recruitment...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Seattle mayor didn’t complete, start 70% of police recruitment plan

In July 2022, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced to the community and press his "robust and multi-pronged approach" to officer recruitment and retention.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Suits: Jan. 6 riot was not a ‘real threat’ to our democracy