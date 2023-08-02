Suits: Jan. 6 riot was not a ‘real threat’ to our democracy

Former President Donald Trump was indicted on felony charges Tuesday for working to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

Presidential historian Michael Beschloss claimed that Trump attempted to “destroy our system” through his actions taken Jan. 6, 2021, leading to his third indictment.

“[What Beschloss] said yesterday was just like Pearl Harbor or 9/11. He said that Americans had several dates that were threats to our democracy, and to me, the only real one was the Civil War,” Bryan Suits said on KTTH 770 AM. “I don’t consider the sinking of the Lusitania to be a threat to our democracy. We went to the polls that year. But he put Pearl Harbor and 9/11 as threats to our democracy, like Admiral Yamamoto was going to come and round up all the ballot boxes, and then Bin Laden was here to end our democracy or something.”

More from Suits: Seattle on pace for most recovered guns in a single year

The 45-page indictment stated the former president engaged in a campaign of “dishonesty, fraud, and conceit” to obstruct a “bedrock function” of a democracy.

“But it says you’re going to be pounded about the head and shoulders by the kayak-eating bear of a Trump indictment, and at the end of the day, all it’s going to do is make Trump more popular,” Suits said. “And that’s where if Ron DeSantis needs anything to speed up him leaving the race, that should be it.”

Listen to the rest of his discussion on Trump’s indictment below:

Listen to the Bryan Suits Show weekday mornings from 6 – 9 a.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here.