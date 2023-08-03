Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Rep. Schrier sponsoring bill cracking down on organized retail theft

Aug 3, 2023, 4:33 PM

organized retail theft bill...

U.S. Representative Kim Schrier (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Washington Congresswoman Kim Schrier is taking aim at organized retail theft with a new bill she co-sponsored this week.

The “Combating Organized Retail Crime Act” is a bipartisan bill outlining steps to crack down on organized retail crime. The bill stated organized retail crime has become increasingly prevalent across the United States, with ramifications including threatening local businesses and jobs, putting employees and customers at risk, and fueling transnational criminal organizations’ other illicit activities, including human, drug, and weapons trafficking.

More on organized retail theft: WA Attorney General starts new unit to investigate rising retail theft

If passed by Congress, it would establish a Coordination Center within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for law enforcement and the private sector.

“But with the real patchwork of where enforcement happens and different rules in every city in every state, criminals know exactly what they can get away with, so putting the Feds on this provides an additional layer of being able to crack down,” Schrier said.

Schrier used a Target in Issaquah as a backdrop for her press conference, a store that, earlier this year, was the site of four arrests in three separate theft incidents within a five-hour period earlier this year. Officers recovered about $750 worth of stolen merchandise over the three incidents.

Last year, Issaquah government officials claimed there was an “unacceptable level” of shoplifting at its Target store, creating a public nuisance. City Administrator Wally Bobkiewicz told The Issaquah Daily in 2022 that there had been numerous eyewitness reports of shopping carts full of televisions working their way down Newport Way, alongside reports of people attempting to sell goods at the Issaquah Transit Center and reports of people on buses riding back to Seattle with large amounts of stolen goods.

Under Chief Paula Schwan, the Issaquah Police Department has steadily hired employees to increase the strength of the department, including entry-level and lateral-level officers, filling positions in the onsite corrections facility, and bringing the communications center back to full staff. Schwan stated the department was able to do this through signing bonuses and using social media to boost recruitment. In Schwan’s first four months as chief last year, the department hired 16 people.

More on organized retail theft: With Seattle’s retail theft on the rise, city erects barrier from blame with shoplifting audit

A new report from the Seattle City Auditor’s Office said more than half of Washington retailers have reported an increase in theft, resulting in $2.7 billion in estimated losses statewide.

The Combating Organized Retail Crime Act is currently in the House Judiciary Committee.

Local News

Sound Transit SoDo Station. (James Lynch)...

James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio

Authorities investigating two violent attacks on Link light rail

The King County Sheriff's office and Sound Transit Authority are investigating two violent attacks that happened on Link light rail trains.

17 hours ago

rainier beach mass shooting...

Frank Sumrall

Rainier Beach residents rally for safety after mass shooting

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz attended a community meeting in the Rainier Beach area about safety following last Friday's mass shooting.

17 hours ago

Apple Cup...

Bill Kaczaraba and Heather Bosch

Apple Cup, other UW football traditions at stake in conference discussions

The Pac-12 -- and the Apple Cup -- could be at stake if the University of Washington moves to the Big Ten Conference.

17 hours ago

Jayapal...

Bill Kaczaraba

Jayapal spent $45,000 on home security since the beginning of the year

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Seattle) spent over $45,000 this year on home security using campaign donations, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) records. Because of the changing political climate, the FEC allows donations to be used for security. “I’ve had threats against my life, including a man showing up with a gun at my door, […]

17 hours ago

seattle starter home...

Heather Bosch

Starter home sales in Seattle drop 36%, largest of any US metro area

An analysis by Seattle-based Redfin confirms that it's getting tougher for many Americans to purchase a starter home.

17 hours ago

blue angels...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle Seafair Festival 2023: When to watch Blue Angels, Hydros

Around these parts, the Seattle Seafair Festival is thought of as a peak of summer. The weather could not cooperate more.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Rep. Schrier sponsoring bill cracking down on organized retail theft