Frustration about upcoming Seattle Police contract emerges at city council meeting

A Seattle City Council committee hearing Tuesday night brought frustrated citizens to the podium to talk about the upcoming police contract for lieutenants and captains.

Tuesday’s meeting provided the only opportunity for the public to comment, and many who testified about the upcoming Seattle Police Management Association (SPMA) contract were upset over the short notice they received for the lone chance to speak out. It showed them city is not committed to reforms long sought by the Civilian Police Commission (CPC).

Lieutenants and captains are part of the Seattle Police Management Association (SPMA). The Seattle Police Officers Guild represents officers and sergeants.

The transparency and accountability of a Seattle Police Union contract negotiation were questioned during the public comment section at the city council session. Residents like Howard Gale of SeattleSTOP.org accused the city of not being committed to police reform after the 2020 killing of George Floyd.

“The bottom line is that dozens of U.S. cities have learned from the summer of 2020, but Seattle remains stuck in the failed experiment of 2017,” Gale said.

SeattleSTOP.org is an organization that seeks more accountability of Seattle Police Department officers and supports “a Seattle initiative that establishes 100% civilian oversight of police.”

Gale told council members it makes it appear the city doesn’t care about reforms championed by the CPC.

“We know that this is pointless because community input was sought in 2021 by the CPC with the clearest demand that police stop investigating their fellow officers,” Gale added. “We still have police investigating police, and in the rare instance when they do a halfway reasonable job, that is then overturned by the police chief.”

Formal negotiations on the contract won’t begin until November.

