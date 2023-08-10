Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Seattle to discuss climate crisis

Aug 9, 2023, 8:18 PM | Updated: 8:35 pm

Image: Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Miami International Airport in Miami on April 21, 20...

Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Miami International Airport in Miami on April 21, 2023. (Photo: Rebecca Blackwell, AP file photo)

(Photo: Rebecca Blackwell, AP file photo)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Seattle Tuesday, Aug. 15 to deliver a speech about the climate crisis and what the current administration is doing to combat the crisis.

Harris will “highlight the monumental impact that this historic legislation is having on communities throughout America and discuss the Biden-Harris administration’s continued commitment to addressing the climate crisis with the urgency it demands while building a clean energy economy that creates good-paying jobs,” a statement from Harris’ office reads.

Specifically, the vice president is expected to tout of the one-year anniversary of the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act being signed into law.

The Associated Press (AP) noted in 2022 that President Biden’s signature bill would “touch countless American lives with longtime party proposals.” The legislation included, “The biggest investment ever in the U.S. to fight climate change. A hard-fought cap on out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for Medicare recipients. A new corporate minimum tax to ensure big businesses pay their share. And billions left over to pay down federal deficits.”

The bill narrowly passed in the House and Harris had to cast the tie-breaking vote to get it through the Senate.

Tuesday’s speech will be the vice president’s second visit to Seattle since taking office. She came to the city last October to promote that money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was being used to deliver electric school buses to school districts in the state of Washington and around the country.

Secretary Pete Buttigieg in Washington: State’s growth means ‘infrastructure needs to keep up’

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will join Harris at the event in Seattle, the statement read.

Harris will also deliver remarks at a campaign reception while she’s in the area.

Donors who attend that event will pay $5,000 per person, with higher-level donation tiers of $10,000 and $25,000 granting a photo with the vice president, and $50,000 securing a “host” designation, according to The Seattle Times.

Column from Michael Medved: The GOP should target Kamala Harris early and often

Biden is in the middle of his own western swing, already making stops in Arizona and New Mexico. He will also visit Utah, known as a Republican stronghold. The AP said the trip was to “(showcase) his work on conservation, clean energy and veterans’ benefits as he seeks to draw an implicit contrast between his administration’s accomplishments and former President Donald Trump’s legal troubles.

Local News

idaho shooting dams...

Heather Bosch

Idaho man indicted for shooting at two hydroelectric dams

A federal grand jury has indicted an Idaho man for allegedly damaging power stations that supply several northwest states, including Washington.

21 hours ago

Wedgwood tree...

Bill Kaczaraba

Luma lives: 80-foot tree in Seattle saved by developers, Snoqualmie Tribe

It started as a fight to save a favorite tree facing demolition by a housing development planned in Seattle's Wedgwood neighborhood. It now looks as if the tree will be saved.

21 hours ago

seattle police contract...

L.B. Gilbert

Frustration about upcoming Seattle Police contract emerges at city council meeting

A Seattle City Council committee hearing Tuesday night brought frustrated citizens out to talk about an upcoming police contract.

21 hours ago

aberdeen train derailment...

L.B. Gilbert

Train derailment in Aberdeen to close road for ‘several days’

A portion W 1st Street in Aberdeen will be "closed for several days" after Tuesday's train derailment.

21 hours ago

Smoke blows across the slope of Haleakala volcano on Maui, Hawaii, as a fire burns in Maui's upcoun...

Associated Press

At least 6 killed in wildfires that devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui, official says

A wildfire tore through Maui Wednesday, destroying dozens of homes and businesses in a historic tourist town, killing at least six people and injuring at least two dozen others.

21 hours ago

Olympic National Park cougar...

L.B. Gilbert

Olympic National Park reopens trails after cougar attack

The Olympic National Park has re-opened the Switchback and Sunrise Ridge Trails, after a cougar attacked a child July 30.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Seattle to discuss climate crisis