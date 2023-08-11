Sexual assaults on airplanes see dramatic rise

Sexual assaults on airplanes are increasing, according to federal authorities.

In the last five years, sexual assaults and misconduct on planes have spiked 300%.

On Wednesday, the FBI and federal prosecutors unveiled a new plan to address the trend.

The ‘Be Air Aware’ campaign wants to highlight the growing problem.

The Port of Seattle is also hoping to raise awareness, especially as more young people and children are flying.

“Anyone who thinks that an aircraft is a place to get away with predatory behavior will meet the law,” Toshiko Hasegawa, Port of Seattle Commissioner, said. “Our response is certain. It will be swift. And it will be severe.”

When a sexual assault takes place in the skies, it is a federal crime.

“The FBI along with our partners will investigate these crimes,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman. “The United States Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Washington can and will prosecute these crimes. We will support our victims and survivors.”

Gorman said close quarters and being isolated on the plane create unique circumstances that people take advantage of.

From 2019 to 2021, there was a 25% increase in investigations of sexual misconduct on planes, according to the FBI. In 2018, there were 27 sexual misconduct investigations. In 2022, that number rose to 90 investigations. So far this year, there have been 62 investigations.

If you think you were assaulted during a flight, you’re encouraged to alert a crew member.

“Victims are not responsible for what happened to them,” said Mary Ellen Stone, CEO of the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center. “We want to make sure that people understand that it is not the victim’s fault.”

The majority of misconduct occurs while passengers are sleeping with many cases involving drugs and alcohol. Nearly a quarter of reported victims are minors. KIRO Newsradio’s Kate Stone, KIRO 7 TV, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.