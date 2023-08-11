Bonneville Seattle is joining fundraising efforts for the “Maui Strong | Fire Relief Fund” to help those devastated by wildfires in Hawaii, through the Hawaii Community Foundation (HCF).

Bonneville International, parent company of KIRO Newsradio, Seattle Sports, AM 770 KTTH, and MyNorthwest, has already pledged a $15,000 donation. 100% of the money we receive will go directly to help the people in Maui.

The fund is providing resources that can be deployed quickly, with a focus on rapid response and recovery.

As of Thursday evening, 53 people have died after the devastating wildfire quickly ambushed the historic town of Lahaina. Many businesses, including one of the town’s oldest shops, were destroyed.

HCF is working in close collaboration with state and county leaders, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and philanthropists to get a clear understanding of the quickly evolving priorities in Maui.

HCF will prioritize nonprofit organizations that are supporting community-based rapid response and recovery efforts. Funding will support evolving needs, including shelter, food, financial assistance, and other services as identified by our partners doing critical work on Maui.

Click here to donate to the Maui Strong | Fire Relief Fund.

