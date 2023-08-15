Close
LOCAL NEWS

Where to find cooling centers around Washington, heat wave forecasted

Aug 15, 2023, 8:08 AM | Updated: 8:11 am

cooling centers heat wave...

People make use of Multnomah County's Arbor Lodge cooling center at N. Lombard St. and Denver Ave. on Thurs., Aug. 12, 2021, as temperatures again exceeded 100 degrees in the Portland area. Temperatures are expected to soar to triple digits again in Portland, Ore., and Seattle as a heat wave bakes the Pacific Northwest. (Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP)

(Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP)

Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture

BY LISA BROOKS


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

The state of Washington is offering assistance in helping you find a place to cool down during this hot spell.

Counties, cities, and communities have set up free cooling centers in places like libraries, senior centers, and other public spaces like shopping malls.

More weather: Heat wave forecast to bake Pacific Northwest with scorching temperatures

If you need to find a cooling center near you, call 2-1-1 or visit the 211 Search Washington website.

The Washington State Department of Health says you can input your zip code and receive a list of nearby places you and your family can get some relief from the heat.

And keep in mind health officials say in extreme heat, it doesn’t matter how old or young, fit or unfit you are, you will be impacted by the weather.

The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries has updated its regulations on the number of cool-down breaks employers must give outdoor workers.

As of July 17, employers must provide at least a 10-minute break every two hours when the temperature hits 90 degrees. And, if the temperature is 100 degrees, the break time extends to 15 minutes every hour.

In addition, worksites must have at least one shady area large enough to accommodate all workers on a meal or rest break, and employees must be provided at least 1 quart of cool drinking water per employee per hour.

As the region works to adapt to the high temperatures, Puget Sound Energy is asking customers to cut back on electricity use during Tuesday afternoon’s peak heat between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The note suggests things like not running dishwashers or washing machines, for example. The utility says saving power during times when usage is heaviest helps save money.

When electricity use is high, PSE can’t produce enough power and has to buy it from other companies.

