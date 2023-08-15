Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Renton bar received bomb threat over hosting drag shows

Aug 15, 2023, 12:46 PM

brewmaster's taproom drag show...

(James Lynch/MyNorthwest)

(James Lynch/MyNorthwest)

MyNorthwest Staff's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


The team that brings you MyNorthwest

The Brewmaster’s Taproom, located on Benson Road in Renton, received a bomb threat last Saturday via email just before a drag show performance was scheduled. The taproom and other nearby businesses had to be evacuated.

“This isn’t what I signed up for,” Marley Rall, the owner of The Brewmaster’s Taproom, told KIRO Newsradio. “I’m fine with it, but it’s not fair to my neighbors and my family. But they know who I am. So they know I’m not going to stop.”

Rall’s personal residence was also threatened in the email.

More on Washington drag shows: Arlington drag show goes awry, performer issues apology

In the end, no bombs were found, but the disruption cost all of the businesses some money.

The profanity-laden email explained the business choosing to host monthly drag queen story time performances was why the bomb threat was sent. An event for Aug. 12 was canceled and rescheduled for later in the month.

“Yes, we had to cancel the event. But we’re actually going be doing the event in two weeks,” Rall told KIRO. “And then we’ll be doing it again on a monthly basis like we always do. So, they didn’t really accomplish anything.”

Rall claimed over the past year and a half, the taproom has received a routine amount of phone calls and emails taking issue with the drag events, according to KING 5. Earlier this year, Renton Police Department (RPD) reported a window of the taproom was damaged “with what appeared to have been a BB or pellet gun.”

“I’m, in general, a huge fan of drag,” Rall told KING 5 earlier this year. “I’m jealous of the amount of confidence they exude and I also understand a lot of what happens comes from pain and for me, it’s important that we build a very inclusive space for everybody and for everybody to feel they can be their true authentic self and so a big thing for me with the LGBTQIA community is that I want them to know we’re an ally and we’re trying in all different ways to be that and one thing I really feel hinders people is when they live and are raised in a very closed situation.”

RPD is continuing its investigation into the bomb threat.

Local News

FILE - Youth plaintiffs in the climate change lawsuit, Held vs. Montana, arrive at the Lewis and Cl...

Associated Press

Young environmentalists won a landmark climate change ruling in Montana. Will it change anything?

Young environmental activists prevailed in a closely watched Montana lawsuit that said state officials weren't doing enough to protect them from climate change.

16 hours ago

Afghan evacuees outside their apartment in Salt Lake City. Their identities are not shows to protec...

Andrea Smardon

‘Stranger Becomes Neighbor’: Separated from parents, Afghan refugees land in Utah in the dark

The stranger escorted the three girls into a dark, cold apartment in a country they only knew through television shows.

16 hours ago

water treatment fire...

L.B. Gilbert

Fire at water treatment plant that shot 60 feet underground has been put out

A fire and hazardous materials response team is at the Brightwater Treatment plant along State Route 99 between Woodinville and Maltby.

16 hours ago

Sourdough fire...

L.B. Gilbert

Sourdough fire reaches nearly 3,000 acres, 11% contained

The Sourdough fire still burns in the North Cascades, growing to nearly 3,000 acres as of Tuesday.

16 hours ago

Honoree Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019. Madonna h...

Associated Press

Madonna reschedules tour after ICU stay, North American dates kick off this December

Madonna 's rescheduled Celebration Tour will kick off in Brooklyn, New York, in a matter of months.

16 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, J...

Associated Press

How the Georgia indictment against Donald Trump may be the biggest yet and other case takeaways

The sprawling, 98-page case unveiled Monday opens up fresh legal ground and exposes more than a dozen of Trump’s allies to new jeopardy.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Renton bar received bomb threat over hosting drag shows