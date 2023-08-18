Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Smoke likely to return to Western Washington amid Canada fires

Aug 18, 2023, 3:55 PM

Seattle wildfires...

Smoke from wildfires obscure the Space Needle and the Seattle skyline on Sept. 12, 2020. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Smoke drifting from multiple fires in Canada and Eastern Washington is expected to spread across the state over the weekend, as officials warn residents the air quality could reach unhealthy levels.

Smoke from the Sourdough fire in the North Cascades hung over Seattle earlier this week before clearing out. But that likely isn’t going to last long.

A fire is raging outside of Yellowknife, the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories, with more than 20,000 residents evacuating the city. Canada has seen a record number of wildfires this year with more than 5,700 fires burning more than 53,000 square miles. The fires have contributed to choking smoke in parts of Washington.

Meteorologists with the Washington Smoke Blog say as winds shift Saturday evening, smoke is likely to return to blanket the state. It’s likely to be very smoky in most of Central and Eastern Washington through the weekend, ranging from moderate to unhealthy conditions.

“It wasn’t a matter of if, but when smoke would hit,” Kaitlyn Kelly, an air quality policy specialist, said in a statement. “Wildfire smoke season is here in Washington, which means we need to be proactive about taking steps to protect ourselves.”

More on the air in Washington: Smoke from Sourdough fire hangs over Seattle

Air Quality Alerts were issued for dozens of counties throughout the state Friday. Some went into effect Friday and others Saturday morning. They will extend until Monday morning.

While a lot of distant wildfire smoke would tend to stay higher in the atmosphere, the fires in the Cascade Mountains are close enough that surface air quality will likely deteriorate, particularly on Sunday.

The Washington State Department of Health recommends residents take steps to prepare for the drop in air quality, particularly sensitive groups like children, the elderly or those with a preexisting medical condition.

Some steps to limit unhealthy smoke inhalation include:

  • Closing windows and doors unless temperatures inside get too hot.
  • Filtering indoor air by using an HVAC system, HEPA portable air cleaner or a do-it-yourself box fan filter.
  • Not adding to indoor air pollution, such as smoking or burning candles indoors.
  • Setting air conditioning units to recirculate.

Dry conditions have led to burn bans throughout Western Washington. That includes Skagit, Whatcom, King, Island and Snohomish counties, among others.

More on the state’s fire season: Sen. Cantwell says Washington will be ‘epicenter of severe wildfires’ in summer

The National Weather Service said the fire danger will be elevated this week due to the ongoing drought conditions, high temperatures, low relative humidity and light offshore winds.

The state Department of Ecology offers a five-day forecast map for smoke conditions in the region.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Local News

colts move tokitae...

Bill Kaczaraba

Beloved killer whale Tokitae dies at Miami Seaquarium

Tokitae, the cherished whale also known as Lolita, died in Florida Friday afternoon.

16 hours ago

Image: Downtown Tacoma and the port can be seen from the LeMay-America's Car Museum in Tacoma on Se...

Bill Kaczaraba

Tacoma Housing Authority creates minimum wage of $32 per hour

Director April Black said she was concerned that some employees weren't making enough money to afford housing in Tacoma.

16 hours ago

shot seattle...

Bill Kaczaraba

75-year-old woman shot in Seattle’s Rainier Valley

A 75-year-old woman is recovering after she was shot while walking her dog in Seattle's Rainier Vista neighborhood.

16 hours ago

encampment fire released...

L.B. Gilbert

Suspect in Seattle encampment fire released without charges

A 46-year-old man suspected of starting a large fire at a homeless encampment off Mercer Street in Seattle last week has been released from jail with no charges filed.

16 hours ago

(Photo from WSDOT)...

Nate Connors

Damaged bridge over SR 518 closes near Sea-Tac Airport for repairs

In 2020, a truck traveling eastbound on State Route 518 struck the 24th Avenue South overpass damaging one of the girders.

16 hours ago

mail keys...

Sam Campbell

Wedgwood master mail key stolen, theft spreads to another Seattle neighborhood

Another USPS master key was stolen from a mail carrier at gunpoint in Seattle’s Wedgwood neighborhood Saturday, according to US postal inspectors.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Smoke likely to return to Western Washington amid Canada fires