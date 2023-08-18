Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

75-year-old woman shot in Seattle’s Rainier Valley

Aug 18, 2023, 10:46 AM | Updated: 10:47 am

shot seattle...

Seattle Police. (Photo: Seattle Police Department)

(Photo: Seattle Police Department)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A 75-year-old woman is recovering after she was shot while walking her dog in Seattle’s Rainier Vista neighborhood.

The incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday near the Boys & Girls Club on Martin Luther King Jr. Way South.

When officers arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound in her leg.

Police have not released any information about a suspect nor whether this was a random incident, though they suspect it was. Several shell casings were located nearby.

The SPD Blotter reported officers provided first aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived. The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

If you know anything about this shooting, please call the Seattle Police Department’s violent crimes tip line.

Man shot in Westlake Park

Detectives are investigating a shooting early Friday at Westlake Park in Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 6:15 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 4th Avenue and Pine Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound near 4th Avenue and Pike Street.

Detectives are investigating the events that led to the shooting.

There is no suspect at this time.

Contributing: KIRO Newsradio, KIRO 7

Crime Blotter

(Photo from Tacoma PD)...

L.B. Gilbert

3 teens, including a 13-year-old, arrested after police chase on I-5 in Tacoma

Three teens are in custody in Tacoma this morning after allegedly robbing two stores and leading police on a chase on Interstate 5.

2 days ago

dead north seattle police...

L.B. Gilbert

1 dead in fatal North Seattle shooting, police investigating

The Seattle Police Department is investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in North Seattle that left a man dead.

3 days ago

Tacoma Police...

Sam Campbell

Man shot dead in Tacoma Monday night; suspect arrested

A man was shot dead on a Tacoma street Monday night, and a suspect has been arrested, police said.

4 days ago

shooting belltown injured...

L.B. Gilbert

3 injured in early Sunday morning shootings in Belltown

Three people were injured Sunday morning after shots were fired in the Belltown neighborhood of Seattle, according to Seattle police.

5 days ago

lacey red light hit...

L.B. Gilbert

Driver allegedly ran red light, hit construction worker, rolled car in Lacey

Thurston County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested one suspect that allegedly ran a red light and hit a construction flagger in Lacey, Tuesday morning.

10 days ago

gunshot wounds...

Sam Campbell

Dashcam video from July shooting on southbound I-5 released

A man was found dead in SODO early Tuesday morning, and police say that it appears he was killed in a shooting near T-Mobile stadium.

11 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

75-year-old woman shot in Seattle’s Rainier Valley