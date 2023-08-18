75-year-old woman shot in Seattle’s Rainier Valley

A 75-year-old woman is recovering after she was shot while walking her dog in Seattle’s Rainier Vista neighborhood.

The incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday near the Boys & Girls Club on Martin Luther King Jr. Way South.

When officers arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound in her leg.

Police have not released any information about a suspect nor whether this was a random incident, though they suspect it was. Several shell casings were located nearby.

The SPD Blotter reported officers provided first aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived. The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

If you know anything about this shooting, please call the Seattle Police Department’s violent crimes tip line.

Man shot in Westlake Park

Detectives are investigating a shooting early Friday at Westlake Park in Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 6:15 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 4th Avenue and Pine Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound near 4th Avenue and Pike Street.

Detectives are investigating the events that led to the shooting.

There is no suspect at this time.

Contributing: KIRO Newsradio, KIRO 7