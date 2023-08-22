Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Seattle’s Little League team 1 win away from US Championship appearance

Aug 21, 2023, 6:01 PM

northeast seattle little league...

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals stand for the national anthem with Little Leaguers during the MLB Little League Classic at historic Bowman Field on August 20, 2023. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jonathan Newton/Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Northeast Seattle Little League team — the first Seattle team ever to represent the Northwest Region in the Little League World Series — won again in the Little League World Series Monday, pushing them to just two more consecutive wins away from advancing to the world championship.

Seattle’s team defeated Nolensville, Tennessee 6-2 Monday after dominating Maine in a mercy rule-shortened game 10-0. Mercy rules in the Little League World Series calls for the losing team to concede after falling behind by 10 or more runs after four innings, or 15 or more after three innings.

“The summer of baseball in Seattle. The All-Star Game, the derby, the draft, now the Mariners and how about the Little League team?” ESPN’s Karl Ravech proclaimed during the network’s broadcast.

More on baseball in Seattle: Rick Rizzs calls MLB All-Star Week ‘Disneyland for baseball fans’

 

“Our whole team had practiced really hard for this game. I credit most of that to our coaches because they’re really good at scouting these different teams,” Northeast Seattle shortstop and pitcher Larson Eng said on ESPN. “They’ll stay up watching full games of the players and teams we’re going to play against. I really credit them for giving me a very good scouting report.”

“We’re really good at learning and making changes to our game plan based on that,” Eng added. “They were really looking for that off speed pitch, so I knew that if I just brought my fastball and had really good accuracy, I could go out there and put up pretty good pitching line.”

In the regional tournament, Northeast Seattle went up against the state champions from Oregon, Idaho and Alaska. The Seattle club defeated Alaska twice by a combined score of 21-1 after beating Oregon 9-0 to clinch the bracket. Northeast Seattle won every game in the regional tournament by mercy rule.

The Little League World Series tournament is double-elimination, with 10 teams representing different regions across the country battling it out while another 10 teams representing international countries march through its bracket coincidingly.

“Really all the runs that we’ve been scoring have been because we were tested so early on, and because of that, we had to make a lot of adjustments,” Eng continued.

Northeast Seattle’s faces the winner of the Southwest v. West matchup between Needville, Texas, and El Segundo, California, Wednesday. The winner of that matchup will move on to play for the U.S. Championship Saturday. If Northeast Seattle claims the U.S. title, the team will move on to the final stage: The Little League World Championship game Sunday.

Kirkland is home to Washington state’s only Little League World Series championship, when the club representing the city won in 1982.

More on Little League in Washington: Remembering Kirkland Little League’s 1982 World Series win

Local News

Image: A Value Village store in Edmonds....

Bill Kaczaraba

Washington may have to pay up to $5.7M in legal costs to Value Village

The state of Washington may have to pay $5.7 million to Value Village.

21 hours ago

climate change...

Frank Sumrall

Cliff Mass: ‘Ascribing climate change to every weather event is very dangerous’

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee continues to claim fighting climate change can simultaneously provide a boost to the economy.

21 hours ago

smoke...

Frank Sumrall

Cliff Mass: Wildfire smoke hanging over region ‘will be radically better tomorrow’

Citing the smoke will clear out Tuesday morning, Mass stated the ability to predict wildfire smoke has become "extraordinarily good" in recent years.

21 hours ago

sound transit 1-line...

Nate Connors

Sound Transit’s 1-Line goes to a single track at Othello, Rainier Beach Stations

The platform tiles have expired before their life expectancy causing a hazard to passengers.

21 hours ago

...

Bill Kaczaraba

Video: Ursula goes to her 40th-year high school class reunion

“Those four years of high school are very impactful,” KIRO Newsradio’s Ursula Reutin said as she celebrated her 40th-year high school class reunion. “It’s kind of like an opportunity to reclaim those memories,” she said. Ursula returned to her 1983 high school roots in Eugene, Ore. This past year, reminded Ursula of the passage of […]

21 hours ago

renton kidnapped garage...

L.B. Gilbert

Renton police search for man kidnapped in apartment garage

Detectives are scrambling to find a 26-year-old Renton man after he was reportedly taken from his own apartment complex.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Seattle’s Little League team 1 win away from US Championship appearance