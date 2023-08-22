Seattle’s Little League team 1 win away from US Championship appearance

The Northeast Seattle Little League team — the first Seattle team ever to represent the Northwest Region in the Little League World Series — won again in the Little League World Series Monday, pushing them to just two more consecutive wins away from advancing to the world championship.

Seattle’s team defeated Nolensville, Tennessee 6-2 Monday after dominating Maine in a mercy rule-shortened game 10-0. Mercy rules in the Little League World Series calls for the losing team to concede after falling behind by 10 or more runs after four innings, or 15 or more after three innings.

“The summer of baseball in Seattle. The All-Star Game, the derby, the draft, now the Mariners and how about the Little League team?” ESPN’s Karl Ravech proclaimed during the network’s broadcast.

“Our whole team had practiced really hard for this game. I credit most of that to our coaches because they’re really good at scouting these different teams,” Northeast Seattle shortstop and pitcher Larson Eng said on ESPN. “They’ll stay up watching full games of the players and teams we’re going to play against. I really credit them for giving me a very good scouting report.”

“We’re really good at learning and making changes to our game plan based on that,” Eng added. “They were really looking for that off speed pitch, so I knew that if I just brought my fastball and had really good accuracy, I could go out there and put up pretty good pitching line.”

In the regional tournament, Northeast Seattle went up against the state champions from Oregon, Idaho and Alaska. The Seattle club defeated Alaska twice by a combined score of 21-1 after beating Oregon 9-0 to clinch the bracket. Northeast Seattle won every game in the regional tournament by mercy rule.

The Little League World Series tournament is double-elimination, with 10 teams representing different regions across the country battling it out while another 10 teams representing international countries march through its bracket coincidingly.

“Really all the runs that we’ve been scoring have been because we were tested so early on, and because of that, we had to make a lot of adjustments,” Eng continued.

Northeast Seattle’s faces the winner of the Southwest v. West matchup between Needville, Texas, and El Segundo, California, Wednesday. The winner of that matchup will move on to play for the U.S. Championship Saturday. If Northeast Seattle claims the U.S. title, the team will move on to the final stage: The Little League World Championship game Sunday.

Kirkland is home to Washington state’s only Little League World Series championship, when the club representing the city won in 1982.

