Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Seattle waterfront receives $45M donation to connect parks

Aug 24, 2023, 3:18 PM

waterfront donation...

Construction continues on Seattle's massive $1 billion waterfront project on March 11, 2022. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Thanks to a large private donation of $45 million, a new walking and bicycling path will be built connecting two parks on Seattle’s waterfront, with the goal of completing it ahead of the city hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Seattle is one 16 North American cities — 11 of them are in the U.S. — that will host matches in what is considered the largest soccer tournament in the world.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, philanthropist Melinda French Gates and several other city officials and organizations, announced Wednesday a new greenway would be built between the new Waterfront Park to the Olympic Sculpture Park.

More on the Seattle waterfront: Seattle’s gleaming new project well underway

The project, called Elliott Bay Connections (EBC), would be entirely funded by private funding managed by the Downtown Seattle Association (DSA). Philanthropists Melinda French Gates and MacKenzie Scott, The Diller-Von Furstenberg Family Foundation, and the Expedia Group are the donors to the EBC project.

“Seattle’s waterfront is a truly one-of-a-kind place with something for everyone: visitors, families, residents, and workers alike,” Harrell said. “Elliott Bay Connections advances our decades-long efforts to reconnect the city to the waterfront, ensuring a seamless transition from downtown and safe, accessible pathways to experience the natural beauty of our region.”

The greenway would total more than two and a half acres of new public space and would work alongside the Alaskan Way Safety Project, which is working to build a protected bike lane on the west side of Alaskan Way.

“Having lived in Seattle for more than three decades, I know we thrive on being so close to nature,” French Gates, said in a statement. “Public parks connect us to green space and water, but they also connect us to each other. This network of waterfront parks will be a shared space for everyone and bring our city together.”

French Gates, who is the ex-wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, remains the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. She became a billionaire in 2021 after her ex-husband transferred her $2.4 billion worth of Microsoft stock in May 2021, Forbes, citing filings, notes.

As of December 2022, Scott was the fifth richest woman in the U.S. with a fortune of about $26 billion, Forbes estimated. Scott divorced Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos in 2019.

So far this year, 24 nonprofits have announced they’ve received unrestricted donations from Scott through her Yield Giving fund, according to a Chronicle of Philanthropy tally. The gifts total $146 million and range from $1 million to $15 million. Scott has now given more than $14.1 billion to at least 1,621 charities since 2020.

Community engagement will kick off this fall, with the public invited to give input on the proposed greenway and desired park improvements.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Local News

(MyNorthwest File Photo)...

Frank Sumrall

WA Supreme Court: Unions can no longer block release of state workers’ contact info

The Washington State Supreme Court concluded Thursday unions can no longer block a request for a state employee's contact information.

19 hours ago

trump georgia...

Eric Tucker, Kate Brumback and Jill Colvin

Trump surrenders in Georgia on charges he sought to overturn 2020 election

Donald Trump's visit to Atlanta is notably different than the three past surrenders, requiring him to visit a jail — rather than a courthouse.

19 hours ago

east link line vote...

L.B. Gilbert

Sound Transit unanimously approves East Link starter line to open spring 2024

The Sound Transit Board unanimously voted Thursday to approve a proposal that would launch an East Link light rail starter line next year.

19 hours ago

red flag wildfire...

Sam Campbell

Red Flag Warning for thunderstorms, wildfire risk in Cascades

The National Weather Service is warning of the potential for new, volatile wildfires in the Central and South Cascades, citing dry and warm weather.

19 hours ago

Trump ballot...

Bill Kaczaraba

Former AG McKenna: Unclear if Trump could be banned from ballot

As former President Donald Trump turns himself in to Georgia law enforcement, the question remains: Can Trump run for president?

19 hours ago

Pike Place Market...

Bill Kaczaraba

It’s shaping up to be a hot, sunny weekend in Seattle

Summer is still with us and Seattle weather is shaping up for a hot and sunny weekend.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Seattle waterfront receives $45M donation to connect parks