WA Supreme Court: Unions can no longer block release of state workers’ contact info

The Washington Supreme Court concluded Thursday the Washington Federation of State Employees (WFSE) Council 28 — in addition to approximately 50 more unions — can no longer block a request for a state employee’s contact information.

The “unions did not demonstrate particularized harm to affected public employees,” the court ruling reads.

The court case started after The Freedom Foundation, a conservative organization fighting against higher taxes and “entrenched power of left-wing government,” attempted to retrieve state employees’ full names, job titles, birthdates, work e-mail addresses, employer agency/departments, name/title of exclusive bargaining representative/union, FTE status/percentage, current annual salary and duty station location/address.

“WFSE cannot block a request for the contact information of thousands of state workers by citing bogus concerns about doxing the victims of domestic violence,” The Freedom Foundation wrote in a press release after the announcement of the decision. “This is a victory for the Freedom Foundation and the Washington Public Records Act.”

My Northwest has reached out to WFSE and they have not yet responded.

A lower court judge granted an injunction allowing the union to deny this claim, but the Washington Supreme Court ruled the union hadn’t proved anyone would be endangered by granting the Freedom Foundation access to the above-listed information.

“The whole argument was a smokescreen,” Sydney Phillips, deputy chief litigation counsel for the Freedom Foundation, wrote in a prepared statement. “There are — and always have been — ample provisions in the law to protect people whose safety is genuinely at risk. The union is simply hiding behind actual victims in order to continue collecting dues from people who might leave the union if they knew they had that option.”

Under a new state law, state workers can still request that personal details be withheld if they can prove it would put them at risk.

Union membership among workers in the state of Washington is the third highest in the nation, according to a report from The Bureau of Labor Statistics. Washington had 615,000 union members last year, making up 18% of wage and salary workers in Washington, compared to just 10% nationally.

The case will now be remanded to Superior Court, which can apply the revised standards.

“That was our objective from the start,” Phillips said. “These questions should be dealt with at the legislative level, not by courts finding exemptions that don’t exist in the constitution.”