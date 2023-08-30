PETA praises Lumen Field for its vegan-friendly food options

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has named its “starting lineup” of vegan-friendly NFL stadiums, and Seattle’s Lumen Field has scored a spot in the top five, according to a package sent to the press.

The organization, which bills itself as the largest animal rights organization in the world on its website and whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to eat,” praises the stadium where the Seahawks play their home games for “its variety of animal-friendly options, including vegan twists on traditional game day classics.”

Specifically, PETA calls out Lumen Field’s vegan hot dog, vegan jackfruit curry, vegan mac and cheese, vegan nachos and veggie burger as solid options for those looking to eat some meat-free options while cheering on their team.

The main standout dish at Lumen Field is the vegan mac & cheese, Amber Canavan, PETA’s manager of campaigns, tells MyNorthwest.com.

“We’re really excited to see the inclusion of more vegan cheese products at the stadiums,” Canavan said. “We’re seeing this renaissance of vegan cheese and we’re excited about it.”

Canavan said it’s important for food vendors to offer products with vegan cheese because it doesn’t require patrons to pay the same prices for less food and a more limited culinary participation.

“People can order vegan options at restaurants. But if they have to get those dishes without the cheese or the mayonnaise, it leads to a diminished dining experience,” Canavan said.

The organization also believes in the increased use of vegan cheese because it requires less reliance on the dairy industry, which overworks cows and doesn’t treat them well, according to PETA.

“A cow’s natural lifespan is about 20 years, but cows used by the dairy industry are typically killed after about five years because their bodies wear out from constantly being pregnant or lactating,” a document from PETA reads.

The bodies of cows the dairy industry uses are often turned into soup, food for dogs and cats, or ground beef because they are too “spent” to be used for anything else, PETA reported.

“And after mothers produce milk for a couple of years, they end up as the burger,” Canavan said.

Canavan noted PETA last released their vegan-friendly “starting lineup” in 2019 and Lumen Field made the list then as well. The organization chose to take a break from its announcement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rounding out PETA’s top five vegan-friendly stadiums are the Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium, the Indianapolis Colts’ Lucas Oil Stadium, the Atlanta Falcons’ Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the Detroit Lions’ Ford Field.