Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Possible drive-by shooting at Sammamish Airbnb leaves 1 dead

Aug 31, 2023, 8:35 AM | Updated: 8:57 am

sammamish airbnb drive-by...

(Photo by Sam Campbell)

(Photo by Sam Campbell)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A man in his 60s was killed early Thursday morning in what is believed to be a “possible drive-by shooting” at a rental home in Sammamish.

A 911 call was received by the King County Sheriff’s Office’s Communications Center just after 1:20 a.m. that reported shots were fired at 3511 East Lake Sammamish Road NE.

More Crime News: Sgt. Moss: Kids need someone to look up to as youth crime rises

A neighbor confirmed to KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell that the home is listed on Airbnb, but police have not said if it was being rented at the time.

Sergeant Eric White with the King County Sheriff’s Office cannot confirm how many people were inside, but one person inside the home called 911.

Medics arrived to treat the victim, but lifesaving measures were not able to save the victim, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

White said that they have some local roads closed while detectives investigate.

“We do have roads around the house that are shut down while we investigate and attempt to search for evidence that might be in the neighborhood as well as in the house,” White said.

There is no word on a suspect or motive, and King County Major Crimes detectives are at the scene.

Contributing: Sam Campbell

Crime Blotter

(Photo from Sam Campbell)...

L.B. Gilbert

Shots fired in Tacoma during suspect chase; 2 killed in Everett shooting

Shots were fired in the North end of the city of Tacoma after officers attempted to take a domestic violence suspect into custody.

8 days ago

(Photo from Sam Campbell)...

L.B. Gilbert

Lake City dispensary targeted by smash and grab; car rammed into front of store

An employee at Herb'n Elements, a dispensary, arrived this morning to find a silver KIA Forte still running and wedged between two concrete pillars

9 days ago

shot seattle...

Bill Kaczaraba

75-year-old woman shot in Seattle’s Rainier Valley

A 75-year-old woman is recovering after she was shot while walking her dog in Seattle's Rainier Vista neighborhood.

13 days ago

(Photo from Tacoma PD)...

L.B. Gilbert

3 teens, including a 13-year-old, arrested after police chase on I-5 in Tacoma

Three teens are in custody in Tacoma this morning after allegedly robbing two stores and leading police on a chase on Interstate 5.

14 days ago

kids youth crime...

L.B. Gilbert

1 dead in fatal North Seattle shooting, police investigating

The Seattle Police Department is investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in North Seattle that left a man dead.

15 days ago

Tacoma Police...

Sam Campbell

Man shot dead in Tacoma Monday night; suspect arrested

A man was shot dead on a Tacoma street Monday night, and a suspect has been arrested, police said.

16 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Possible drive-by shooting at Sammamish Airbnb leaves 1 dead