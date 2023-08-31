Possible drive-by shooting at Sammamish Airbnb leaves 1 dead

A man in his 60s was killed early Thursday morning in what is believed to be a “possible drive-by shooting” at a rental home in Sammamish.

A 911 call was received by the King County Sheriff’s Office’s Communications Center just after 1:20 a.m. that reported shots were fired at 3511 East Lake Sammamish Road NE.

A neighbor confirmed to KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell that the home is listed on Airbnb, but police have not said if it was being rented at the time.

Sergeant Eric White with the King County Sheriff’s Office cannot confirm how many people were inside, but one person inside the home called 911.

Medics arrived to treat the victim, but lifesaving measures were not able to save the victim, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

White said that they have some local roads closed while detectives investigate.

“We do have roads around the house that are shut down while we investigate and attempt to search for evidence that might be in the neighborhood as well as in the house,” White said.

There is no word on a suspect or motive, and King County Major Crimes detectives are at the scene.

Contributing: Sam Campbell