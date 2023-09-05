Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Seattle on track to break homicide record after violent weekend

Sep 5, 2023, 6:50 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Six people are dead after a violent weekend in Seattle and the deaths push the city to already more than 50 homicides this year.

KIRO 7′s Ranji Sinha spoke to neighbors near the latest scene who say this hits a little too close to home.

“I just came back from my friend’s house, and I seen the body and I did not realize it was one of my friends laying there,” Tayen said.

Seattle police say John C. Little Jr. Park was where a man had been found dead over the weekend.

Homicide detectives started their investigation after officers found him just after 6 a.m. Sunday, along with evidence of a shooting, in the New Holly neighborhood.

“I was not sure it was a homicide or something, I couldn’t believe it!” Tayen said.

This investigation, plus others from this weekend, put the tally for homicides near the total for all of 2022, which was 52.

In Wallingford on Sunday, Seattle detectives investigated a suspicious death after a man was found dead near the corner of Northeast 40th Street and 4th Avenue Northeast.

This past Thursday, a homicide investigation was launched after a man was fatally shot at a senior living apartment complex in Seattle.

On Aug. 28, Seattle police investigated after a man was shot and killed in Lake City.

For Tayen, his friend who was killed at the park is not just a statistic.

“I’ve been knowing him for five years, six years, he always kept going to our other friend’s house hanging around. He’s a peaceful dude,” Tayen said.

If anyone has any information about any of these incidents, contact the Seattle Police Department.

Local News

Image:A light rail train in Seattle advertises free rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments on March...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Wash. Department of Health keeps promoting outdated COVID-19 advice

The Washington State Department of Health is promoting outdated COVID-19 advice. The agency's guidance hasn't moved much despite learning more about it.

1 day ago

Image: A cashier handles money during a recent transaction....

Bridget Chavez, KIRO 7 News

Despite improving inflation, more Americans are living paycheck to paycheck

Despite improving inflation numbers, a new study from Fortune found that 61% of Americans are still living paycheck to paycheck.

1 day ago

Image: The skyline of Seattle has been seen at night with the Space Needle visible, on Dec. 12, 201...

Steve Coogan

Where Seattle ranks as a city for surviving a zombie apocalypse

The team at LawnLove has, again, completed research into determining where in the U.S. people have the best chance of surviving a zombie apocalypse.

1 day ago

Image: Big Walt's Kitchen specializes in chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches created with Seahaw...

Steve Coogan

Lumen Field details more food options, new tech for Seahawks season

Fans at Seahawks games in Seattle during the NFL season will see more food options, but more ways to get back to their seats to enjoy their food quicker.

1 day ago

Image: Authorities found two adults and two children dead after a fire destroyed a house in Seattle...

KIRO 7 News Staff

2 children, 2 adults, dog found dead after Wallingford house fire

Authorities found two adults and two children dead after a fire destroyed a house in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood on Saturday, according to Seattle Police.

1 day ago

Image: Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth performs at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino on March 10, 2012 in Mi...

Associated Press

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

Steve Harwell, the longtime frontman of the Grammy-nominated pop rock band Smash Mouth died Monday at the age of 56.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Seattle on track to break homicide record after violent weekend