Seattle on track to break homicide record after violent weekend

Six people are dead after a violent weekend in Seattle and the deaths push the city to already more than 50 homicides this year.

KIRO 7′s Ranji Sinha spoke to neighbors near the latest scene who say this hits a little too close to home.

“I just came back from my friend’s house, and I seen the body and I did not realize it was one of my friends laying there,” Tayen said.

Seattle police say John C. Little Jr. Park was where a man had been found dead over the weekend.

Homicide detectives started their investigation after officers found him just after 6 a.m. Sunday, along with evidence of a shooting, in the New Holly neighborhood.

“I was not sure it was a homicide or something, I couldn’t believe it!” Tayen said.

This investigation, plus others from this weekend, put the tally for homicides near the total for all of 2022, which was 52.

In Wallingford on Sunday, Seattle detectives investigated a suspicious death after a man was found dead near the corner of Northeast 40th Street and 4th Avenue Northeast.

This past Thursday, a homicide investigation was launched after a man was fatally shot at a senior living apartment complex in Seattle.

On Aug. 28, Seattle police investigated after a man was shot and killed in Lake City.

For Tayen, his friend who was killed at the park is not just a statistic.

“I’ve been knowing him for five years, six years, he always kept going to our other friend’s house hanging around. He’s a peaceful dude,” Tayen said.

If anyone has any information about any of these incidents, contact the Seattle Police Department.