LOCAL NEWS

Police are actively searching for fleeing suspect after I-5 north collision, car fire

Sep 5, 2023, 4:51 PM | Updated: 5:23 pm

Image: Ivan Lopez-Ramos...

Ivan Lopez-Ramos (Photo courtesy of Snohomish County Sheriff's Office via @SnoCoSheriff)

(Photo courtesy of Snohomish County Sheriff's Office via @SnoCoSheriff)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies are actively searching for a suspect accused of committing multiple crimes, after a pursuit on Interstate 5 (I-5) north in Lynnwood ended in a collision and a car fire.

The county’s sheriff’s office posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Tuesday afternoon that they are actively searching for 28-year-old Ivan Lopez-Ramos who fled on foot around on 3 p.m. on I-5 north near 212th Street Southwest.

The agency reported Lopez-Ramos is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds and has brown eyes, black hair and a neck tattoo. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

The suspect is is wanted for second-degree assault and a felony warrant is out for his failure to register as a sex offender, and attempt to elude capture. 

He was last seen around 3 p.m. in the area of I-5 at the 212th Street Southwest overpass in the Lynnwood/Mountlake Terrace area, the sheriffs’ office said. They also noted there is an active K-9 search.

From Gee & Ursula: Kids need someone to look up to as youth crime rises, Sgt. Moss says

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) posted on X about the collision on I-5 north in Lynnwood between 2:45 and 3 p.m. Tuesday, explaining the collision happened just south of 44th Avenue West and had the left two lanes and the HOV lane blocked. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) was at the scene. 

The agency had the highway clear before 3:30 p.m., but advised that traffic was backed up four miles to Shoreline.

According to the Travel Times page on the WSDOT website, as of 5:15 p.m. Tuesday it was going to take 47 minutes to get from Seattle to Lynnwood. The average ride is listed as 26 minutes.

