Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Everett teen’s murder blamed on gang rivalry

Sep 12, 2023, 6:44 AM | Updated: 6:55 am

Uriel Hernandez-Martinez, 20, at a hearing for the murder of a 15 year old Everett teen at a bus st...

Uriel Hernandez-Martinez, 20, at a hearing for the murder of a 15 year old Everett teen at a bus stop (Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY DEBORAH HORNE, KIRO 7 NEWS


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

There are stunning new details in the murder of an Everett teenager while he waited for a school bus last Friday morning.

Prosecutors say rival gang members threatened to kill the victim for several days before he was gunned down.

There are more troubling details.

Court documents reveal they were bitter enemies. The suspect was shot six months ago. The victim was targeted last Wednesday.

Their rivalry ended Friday morning when the 15-year-old boy was shot dead as he waited to board a bus for school.

Children getting off the school bus are met with a memorial for one of their neighbors at the WestRidge Estates mobile home park.

Uriel Hernandez-Martinez, 20, known as the rival gang’s “Big Homie,” or leader, is the man Everett police say murdered the teen as part of a long-running feud between gangs.

Investigators say Hernandez-Martinez admitted to others that he and another gang member pulled the trigger. His public defender attorney argued that is not evidence enough to hold him for first-degree murder. The prosecution vigorously argued that it is.

“Even if the court doesn’t find — and this is not a trial yet — Mr. Hernandez-Martinez was the person that pulled the trigger, he, at very least, is an accomplice,” insisted Adam Sturdivant, Snohomish County deputy prosecutor. “He provided the gas that put the car at the bus stop. Not to mention the fact that he was found with a loaded firearm at the time of his arrest.”

According to court documents, Hernandez-Martinez was shot last March. Members of the victim’s gang were responsible.

Then last Wednesday, Tamayo — we know him officially by only his last name — was shot at along 112th Street Southwest, some two miles from his home.

The next day, three rival gang members were arrested.

A day after that, Tamayo was shot and killed as he waited for the school bus.

At Monday’s hearing, bail for the man suspected of killing him was raised from $1 million to $5 million.

“Mr. Hernandez-Martinez,” said Snohomish County District Court Commissioner Jennifer Millett, “I do find under 3.2 (Local Snohomish County Court rules), there is a likely danger that you will interfere with the administration of justice.”

The murder is still causing a lot of pain.

Investigators say Hernandez-Martinez admitted to police he was in the car. But he said another gang member actually did the shooting.

But so far, he is the only person who has been arrested for the murder.

Local News

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Jesse Jones, KIRO 7 News

Teens get scammed online more than the elderly, says new study

Teens are seen as the savviest of internet operators. However, a new study says they are getting scammed at a higher rate than the elderly.

10 hours ago

FILE - The National Transportation Safety Board logo and signage are seen at a news conference at N...

Associated Press

NTSB finds problem with Alaska Airlines plane with broken landing gear

Investigators say a pin broke inside the left landing gear of an Alaska Airlines jet was responsible after landing a flight from Seattle to California

10 hours ago

earthquake research...

Bill Kaczaraba

Prepping for ‘The Big One’: $15M going toward earthquake research

To help prepare, $15 million in federal funding will assist scientists in studying the northwest subduction zone.

10 hours ago

FILE - Oakland, Calif., Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick stands before a baseball game, July 25, 2017,...

Associated Press

Police veteran hailed for reform efforts in Washington, California nominated to be New Orleans chief

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Monday that she has chosen Anne Kirkpatrick, a former chief of police in Spokane, Washington, and Oakland, California, to head the New Orleans Police Department, a nomination subject to the approval of the City Council.

10 hours ago

The Washington State Cougars take the field against the Oregon State Beavers at Martin Stadium on O...

The MyNorthwest staff with wire reports

Judge rules for Washington State, Oregon State; departing Pac-12 schools can’t meet

The two universities filed a complaint in a court seeking to prevent departing members from getting in the way of rebuilding the disintegrating conference.

10 hours ago

FILE — First responders work at ground zero after the Sept.11 attacks, Sept. 12, 2001, in New Yor...

The MyNorthwest staff with wire reports

Washington, US mark 22 years since 9/11 with tributes and tears

From ground zero to small towns, Americans looked back Monday on 9/11 with moments of silence, tearful words and appeals to teach younger generations about the terror attacks 22 years before.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Everett teen’s murder blamed on gang rivalry