LOCAL NEWS

Kent gas station to roll back the price of gas to $3.82 Wednesday

Sep 12, 2023, 6:45 PM

A person finishes pumping gas at a Shell gas station. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Washington chapter of Americans for Prosperity is rolling back the price of gas to $3.82, the national average for a gallon of gas, at a Kent gas station for two hours Wednesday morning.

This is a response to the state having the highest average gas prices in the country for the first time in history. The average price of a gallon of gas in the state of Washington is $5.06,  according to AAA data. In King County, it jumps to $5.27.

More on Washington gas prices: State previously became the most expensive to buy gas for first time in history

The event is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Jackson’s Shell Station — 22588 84th Avenue South, off State Route 167. Americans for Prosperity, a grassroots organization focused on state policy and government affairs, worked alongside Future 42, a Washington-based group that aims to help citizens make their voices heard and their actions count by communicating with lawmakers, in order to make this happen.

Washington’s spike in gas prices has caused debate between politicians and state representatives. The Washington Policy Center (WPC), a statewide think tank, believes the state’s “cap and invest” emissions program, is the culprit for the surprisingly high prices.

“The very same program that Gov. Inslee famously promised would only be pennies is now evidently not the case,” Simon Sefzik, a former Washington state senator, told Jason Rantz on KTTH 770 AM. “People tend not to trust him and this is just another example of why we should not have taken his word for it.”

First beginning in 2023, the program sets a limit — or cap — on overall carbon emissions in the state and requires businesses to obtain allowances through units equal to their covered greenhouse gas emissions. These allowances can be obtained through quarterly auctions hosted by the Washington State Department of Ecology. They can also be bought and sold on a secondary market, similar to a stock or bond.

Approximately $1.4 billion in revenue was created through the state’s first three quarterly auctions and one Allowance Price Containment Reserve auction held so far in 2023.

More on Washington’s carbon auction: Event nets $500M, gas prices could jump

“There are growing indications that the Climate Commitment Act (CCA), the formal name of the tax on CO2 emissions, is broken,” Todd Myers, director of the WPC wrote. “Washington families, businesses, farmers, and others are paying far more but aren’t receiving any more environmental benefit. Once again, Washington politicians have chosen an extremely expensive and relatively ineffective policy.”

According to a graphic from Future 42 and published on The Center Square, approximately 44.3 cents per gallon are projected to be added by cap-and-trade policies on top of Washington’s 49.4 cents per gallon fuel tax, the fifth-highest in the nation. Myers of the WPC thinks the cap-and-invest program has cost drivers an extra “50 cents per gallon of gasoline and 61 cents per gallon for diesel.”

