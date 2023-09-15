Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

18-year-old Tacoma woman intentionally set on fire, police investigating

Sep 15, 2023, 8:57 AM | Updated: 8:58 am

tacoma woman set fire...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Tacoma police now say an 18-year-old woman who died nearly two weeks ago was intentionally set on fire.

Around 1 a.m. Sept. 3, firefighters responded to a brush fire at 2900 Upper Park Street, and when they arrived and put out the fire, they found a dead woman in the debris.

More crime news: Slain King County woman’s family claims in lawsuit police could have prevented shooting

Detectives have reason to believe that the woman was intentionally dowsed with an accelerant and intentionally set on fire.

Her cause of death is still pending, but it is being investigated as suspicious. Detectives are seeking any information the public may have in this case.

Her name has not been released; however, detectives did say she lived in the Hilltop area.

Local News

homeless encampment cleared beacon hill...

Sam Campbell and Bill Kaczaraba

Homeless encampment cleared in Beacon Hill

Seattle city crews are clearing out a homeless encampment in the Beacon Hill neighborhood.

9 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

School resource officers to return to Olympia campuses

Students in the Olympia School District will soon see school resource officers back on campus.

9 hours ago

hilltop t-line extension opening...

L.B. Gilbert

Tacoma’s T Line Hilltop extension opens this weekend

Tacoma's Link Light Rail project is doubling the length of the track and opening seven new stations connecting the Hilltop neighborhood to downtown.

9 hours ago

swatting...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Active shooter drills can have lasting effects students’ mental health

Earthquakes, fires, and active shooters are all scenarios schools train for every year. But the latter is unlike any other because an active shooter drill can have lasting effects on the mental health of students.

9 hours ago

A single-use cup undergoes a rigidity test at the Tryer Center at Starbucks headquarters, Wednesday...

Associated Press

Citing sustainability, Starbucks wants to overhaul its iconic cup. Will customers go along?

Just as noteworthy as what they're carrying is what they are not: the disposable Starbucks cup, an icon in a world where the word is overused.

9 hours ago

india seattle police bodycam...

Heather Bosch

India officials want probe after release of Seattle Police bodycam video

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco is demanding an investigation into the death of Jaahnavi Kandula.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

18-year-old Tacoma woman intentionally set on fire, police investigating