18-year-old Tacoma woman intentionally set on fire, police investigating

Tacoma police now say an 18-year-old woman who died nearly two weeks ago was intentionally set on fire.

Around 1 a.m. Sept. 3, firefighters responded to a brush fire at 2900 Upper Park Street, and when they arrived and put out the fire, they found a dead woman in the debris.

Detectives have reason to believe that the woman was intentionally dowsed with an accelerant and intentionally set on fire.

Her cause of death is still pending, but it is being investigated as suspicious. Detectives are seeking any information the public may have in this case.

Her name has not been released; however, detectives did say she lived in the Hilltop area.