Seattle weekend pickleball tournament part of ‘Downtown Activation Plan’

Seattle hosted a downtown pickleball tournament at Taylor and 5th Avenue as part of Mayor Harrell’s Downtown Activation Plan on Saturday and Sunday.

A basketball tournament was held last weekend as part of the same event.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) and Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) used the tournament to unveil a new pickleball court. The court is now available to the public seven days a week and operates on a first-come first-served basis.

“The people have a passion for pickleball, and with this new court, we will seek to capture energy and enthusiasm inspired by the nation’s fastest-growing sport as part of our ongoing efforts to foster a more vibrant, dynamic, and engaging downtown,” said Mayor Harrell. “This isn’t just one weekend of fun at the end of summer, we are opening Downtown’s door for year-round excitement and healthy activity.”

The pickleball court was made possible by Asteria Pickleball.

“Astria Pickleball is dedicated to serving the community. Pickleball is ageless and open to everyone, from top athletes to small children, and is even possible for people with mobility challenges,” said CEO of Astria Pickleball Dmitry Ivanenko. “My hope with supporting this space is that people will come here to play, relax, have fun, unwind, and find balance in their lives.”

In the next year, SDOT will invest $500,000 more to further enhance the plaza with new seating and landscaping.

The Downtown Activation Plan was announced in June of 2023 and aims to activate public spaces, improve public infrastructure, and celebrate Seattle’s culture, arts, sports, and entertainment.

Mayor Harrell hopes the project will make downtown neighborhoods a desired place to work, live, and play year-round.