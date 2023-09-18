Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Seattle weekend pickleball tournament part of ‘Downtown Activation Plan’

Sep 17, 2023, 5:41 PM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Seattle hosted a downtown pickleball tournament at Taylor and 5th Avenue as part of Mayor Harrell’s Downtown Activation Plan on Saturday and Sunday.

A basketball tournament was held last weekend as part of the same event.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) and Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) used the tournament to unveil a new pickleball court. The court is now available to the public seven days a week and operates on a first-come first-served basis.

“The people have a passion for pickleball, and with this new court, we will seek to capture energy and enthusiasm inspired by the nation’s fastest-growing sport as part of our ongoing efforts to foster a more vibrant, dynamic, and engaging downtown,” said Mayor Harrell. “This isn’t just one weekend of fun at the end of summer, we are opening Downtown’s door for year-round excitement and healthy activity.”

The pickleball court was made possible by Asteria Pickleball.

“Astria Pickleball is dedicated to serving the community. Pickleball is ageless and open to everyone, from top athletes to small children, and is even possible for people with mobility challenges,” said CEO of Astria Pickleball Dmitry Ivanenko. “My hope with supporting this space is that people will come here to play, relax, have fun, unwind, and find balance in their lives.”

In the next year, SDOT will invest $500,000 more to further enhance the plaza with new seating and landscaping.

The Downtown Activation Plan was announced in June of 2023 and aims to activate public spaces, improve public infrastructure, and celebrate Seattle’s culture, arts, sports, and entertainment.

Mayor Harrell hopes the project will make downtown neighborhoods a desired place to work, live, and play year-round.

Local News

The Seattle skyline lit up blue. (Getty Images)...

Jason Rantz

Here’s what that loud rumbling across Seattle was on Saturday night

Seemingly, everyone across Puget Sound wondered what that loud rumbling sound was on Saturday night.

21 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Bridget Chavez, KIRO 7 News

Police response took 50 minutes as Wing Luke Museum vandalized

A Seattle community is outraged after it took police over 50 minutes to respond while a man vandalized the Wing Luke Museum in the International District.

21 hours ago

FBI fentanyl...

Frank Sumrall

Western Wash. man wanted by FBI for drug charges including trafficking fentanyl

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Branham on June 14. He has ties to Seattle, Kent, Federal Way and Olympia.

21 hours ago

branagh haunting in venice...

Frank Sumrall

‘A Haunting in Venice’ is Branagh at his most macabre … with middling success

Poirot finds himself enjoying retirement before he reluctantly attends a séance tethered to his beliefs that he's unmoved by the idea of spirits and ghosts.

21 hours ago

The nightlife is cool in Seattle. (Getty Images)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Study: Seattle is cool, but not very happy

Portland is ranked the coolest city in America, according to a study released Tuesday. Seattle made a respectable showing at #4.

2 days ago

Image: The field at Sun Devil Stadium bears a Pac-12 logo during a game between Arizona State and K...

Steve Coogan

Report: Court docs show UW, Oregon expected removal from key Pac-12 talks

Officials from Washington and Oregon acknowledged in writing they would be excluded from decisions related to the Pac-12's future, according to a report.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Seattle weekend pickleball tournament part of ‘Downtown Activation Plan’