LOCAL NEWS

Before the first flake falls, prepare for the worst with free snow equipment

Sep 19, 2023, 1:12 PM

Even though the Puget Sound-area doesn't get much snow in the lowlands, there's still a need for shovels. (Photo: Bill Kaczaraba/My Northwest)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The City of Seattle is going to help the community shovel their snow this year with a free shovel.

In partnership with other departments, a pilot program has been launched to help provide snow shoveling volunteers with equipment.

More on Seattle snow: The ‘Big Snow of 1880’ is still the biggest Seattle has ever seen

The city will be providing free shovels and ice melt while supplies last.

According to the Seattle Weather Blog:

Seattle averages just 6.3 inches of snow a winter, although several winters — especially during the 1950s and 60s — have seen much more. Seattle’s official snowfall records were taken at Sea-Tac Airport from 1945 through the winter of 1995-96, and again from the winter of 2004-05 onward.

“The city’s proximity to Puget Sound, which remains relatively warm during the winter, is part of what inoculates Seattle from the blizzard-like conditions,” Chris Burke, a National Weather Service Meteorologist, told The Seattle Times.

Nonetheless, the Seattle area is on an uptick in how much snow we get in the winter, especially in the convergence zone areas.

To register for the Neighbor Helping Neighbor program, contact the captain of your neighborhood, Block Watch. If you don’t know who your Block Watch Captain is, go to the Block Watch page of the Seattle Police Department’s website and contact the Crime Prevention Coordinator (CPC) for your area.

If your street doesn’t have a Block Watch Captain, send your request for snow shoveling equipment to 684-Road@seattle.gov.

More on Seattle snow: Seattle ‘not likely’ to see repeat of 2021’s record-shattering February snow

There is also a Winter Storm Checklist to help you prepare. Listen to the weather forecast and have a plan if severe weather strikes.

The city also recommends stocking up before a storm. The list should also include having a family emergency plan, a cell phone and portable charger, a battery-operated radio, a snow shovel, a bag of street salt, warm clothes, extra blankets, flashlights, a first aid kit and a supply of food/water/medicine for at least three days.

