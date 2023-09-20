Coldplay brings Music of the Spheres tour to Seattle’s Lumen Field

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour will come to Seattle’s Lumen Field Wednesday with doors opening at 5 p.m. and the concert itself beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The world famous band is set to take the stage following opening performances from two acts — H.E.R. and 070 Shake. H.E.R. has previously opened for Coldplay during this tour.

More on Lumen Field concerts: Beyoncé sends off summer with Renaissance World Tour at Lumen Field

The Music of the Spheres tour originally started in May and June 2022, with North American stops in Chicago, New York and other major cities. Coldplay returned to North America this month and will make stops in Vancouver, San Diego and Pasadena, California, after their stop in Seattle. The tour is set to last through 2024.

This tour marked the band’s return to performing live after deciding not to tour for their previous album, “Everyday Life,” which was released in 2019. The band stated they were putting all shows on hold until they could devise an environmentally friendly approach to their tours.

According to a plan they developed for over two years, CO2 emissions are meant to be reduced by 50%.

“Make the tour as environmentally beneficial as possible by funding a portfolio of nature- and technology-based projects and by drawing down significantly more CO2 than the tour produces,” the band’s website stated on the environmentally conscious decisions the Music of the Spheres tour is undergoing. “We have pledged to cut the tour’s direct emissions by more than 50% compared to our previous tour (2016-17) and work with our partners and suppliers to reduce their impacts and emissions as much as possible.”

More on concerts in Seattle: Ed Sheeran breaks Taylor Swift’s 1-month-old Lumen Field crowd record

Coldplay, working in tandem with DHL, is attempting to minimize its emissions by flying commercially, using electric vehicles or biofuel, and building stages out of lightweight, low-carbon and reusable materials, including recycled steel.

“Something Just Like This,” “A Sky Full of Stars,” “Viva la Vida,” “Adventure of a Lifetime” and “Clocks” have been the most performed songs during this tour, according to Setlist stats.

According to the Billboard‘s August 2023 ranking, the Music of the Spheres World Tour has grossed $617.8 million from 6.3 million entries sold, becoming the fourth-highest-grossing concert run of all time.